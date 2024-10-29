🎥 WATCH: Salvador Pérez receives 2024 Roberto Clemente Award

Congratulations is in store for Kansas City Royals’ catcher and Venezuelan great, Salvador Pérez ⚾️🇻🇪 Pérez was named the winner of the 2024 Roberto Clemente award this morning and will be honored tonight at Yankee Stadium before Game 3 of the #WorldSeries #MLB #LatinoSports pic.twitter.com/JDub77GxmN — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) October 28, 2024

Salvador Pérez receives the 2024 Roberto Clemente award prior to Game 3 of the #WorldSeries On hand for Salvador’s special award presentation are VP of Capital One Andy Navarrete, #MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, and the sons of Roberto Clemente, Luis and Roberto Clemente Jr. pic.twitter.com/ZwDIrHWY8Q — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) October 28, 2024

2019 Roberto Clemente Award winner Carlos Carrasco decided to join along in Salvador Pérez’s special night as he was named the 2024 Roberto Clemente Award winner 🏆#MLB #LatinoSports pic.twitter.com/OWt6emQHh0 — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) October 28, 2024

WATCH: Salvador Pérez receives the 2024 Roberto Clemente Award before Game 3 of the #WorldSeries at Yankee Stadium pic.twitter.com/VIiwY4m0ju — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) October 28, 2024

