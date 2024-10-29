Forever Royal: Salvador Pérez honored with 2024 Roberto Clemente Award

Salvador Pérez was presented with the 2024 Roberto Clemente Award at Yankee Stadium prior to Game 3 of the World Series - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Salvador Pérez will now have No. 21 embroidered on the back of his cap for the remainder of his Major League Baseball playing career.

The Royals’ veteran Pérez, a Venezuelan great, who has achieved plenty of feats throughout his career — being a nine-time All-Star, five-time Gold Glove award winner, three-time Silver Slugger, 2015 World Series champion and 2015 World Series MVP — tacked on yet another milestone on Monday, winning the 2024 Roberto Clemente Award.

“​​I have to tell you, after winning a World Series, this is the second best award I ever got,” said Pérez during his special award presentation at Yankee Stadium prior to Game 3 of the World Series.

“I got some Gold Gloves, Silver Sluggers, a World Series MVP, but this means a lot to me. Guys that know me know that I don’t like to post on a lot of things that I like to do on social media. So for you guys to recognize that and be able to see what I do, it means a lot to me. I appreciate that. Thank you for having me tonight. I’m so happy to be here.”

The Roberto Clemente Award, presented by Capital One, “is the annual recognition of a Major League player who best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field,” per Major League Baseball.

“The concept of honoring Major League players for their philanthropic work was created in 1971 as the ‘Commissioner’s Award.’ It was renamed to the ‘Roberto Clemente Award,’ in 1973 to honor the Hall of Famer and 15-time All-Star who died in a plane crash on New Year’s Eve 1972 while attempting to deliver supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.”

Along with standing as a role model to big leaguers who come after him, and giving back to fans any chance he gets, here are just a few significant contributions that Pérez has made to his homeland of Venezuela, Kansas City, where his baseball legacy continues to be cemented, and Colombia, where he makes for major assistance in the Carlos Fortuna Foundation– details provided by MLB.

-Each winter in Venezuela, Pérez and his family distribute bags of food and kitchen supplies to upwards of 2,000 homes in the neediest parts of his hometown of Valencia. He knocks on doors and often goes to the pharmacy for those who need medicine. Over the last decade, he has directly impacted over 10,000 families who have received much-needed relief.

-Pérez has paid for dozens of surgeries for kids with cleft lips, annually gives more than a thousand toys to children’s hospitals, and supports police officers with car repairs, computers, office renovations, and more.

-Pérez owns a youth league in Valencia, Venezuela where hundreds of kids learn to love the game. Pérez provides well-kept fields and professional coaches. At the beginning of each season, the kids are given bags with spikes, running shoes, jerseys, gloves, and financial support for their families. Beyond baseball, Pérez also takes time to speak to each kid about the dangers of drugs, the importance of education, and other critical lessons for successful lives.

-Pérez regularly travels to Colombia to assist the Carlos Fortuna Foundation in helping adults be the best parents they can be. During the COVID-19 shutdown, Colombia set strict travel guidelines. Determined, Pérez crossed the border on foot, at significant personal risk, to be there for the families who counted on him.

-In Kansas City, Pérez made a $1 million foundational donation to the Kansas City Urban Youth Academy (UYA), one of MLB’s 11 youth academies. This academy empowers Kansas City’s urban youth through baseball and softball, as well as academic and social opportunities, to become the leaders of tomorrow. Pérez’s donation matched the largest in the UYA’s history, helping it welcome over 60,000 youth since its inception in 2018.

With the major announcement made by MLB on Monday, the right-handed slugger Pérez, the fourth-ever captain in Kansas City’s franchise history, became the first-ever Royal to win the Roberto Clemente Award.

Forever Royal. And now, the newest recipient of the Roberto Clemente Award.

