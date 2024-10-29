Yankees’ Task: One Win And Take It From There

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers are one win away from winning the World Series while the Yankees trail the best of seven series, 3-0 - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Look at the box scores of these first three games and the Yankees have been in every game with the Dodgers in this World Series. The difference, though, a Dodgers team that has outplayed the Yankees in every facet of the game.

And the consensus is the Yankees have not shown up in this World Series though they won’t tell you that. The Yankees have probably not overcome that gut wrenching first game loss in Game 1, Freddie Freeman with the historic grand slam walk-off home run in the 10th inning.

Monday night in the Bronx, a sellout crowd over 49,000 gave the Yankees some encouragement hosting their first World Series game in 15 years. But Freddie Freeman got hold of a 93-MPH cutter from Clarke Schmidt that went for a two-run homer in the first inning. The Yankees again had to play comeback ball and Freeman hit his third home run in the series.

And now the task is difficult after losing Game 3 to the Dodgers, 4-2. One team in the best-of-seven series postseason format has overcome an 0-3 deficit, the Red Sox against the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS. Of course percentages are against the Yankees.

But they have scored seven runs in three games, a potent lineup that has not been a team that was third in baseball when getting runners home. A Yankees team that was expected to hit and score in bunches has not, now play for one win and take it from there with Game 4 Tuesday night in the Bronx and facing elimination with Dominican rookie Luis Gil on the mound.

Yes this is painful and of course, the Dodgers pitching has been better than expected, Walter Buehler had exceptional fastball command with five innings of no runs, two hits, two walks, and five strikeouts. The Dodgers are going with a bullpen game next, the Yankees have a chance having faced every arm that comes out of the gate.

But it is going to be difficult to overcome this deficit. The Yankees know that so does manager Aaron Boone, a series that has not gone to their expectations. Shohei Ohtani with a bad shoulder has not had an impact for the Dodgers and Aaron Judge continued bis postseason struggles, the presumed AL MVP is not Mr. October (.140, 6-for-43, double, two homers, and six RBI).

Judge with another 0-3 game said, “I’m not doing my job, It’s coming down to one game. We have to string some good at-bats together.”

But it’s not all about Judge. It’s a Yankees team now that needs to look at one more game, and as Judge said, take it from there. They have confidence and ability but a deficit now that could be too tough to overcome.

“All it takes is one swing, one at-bat, one play. Everything changes for us,” Judge said.

“We’re trying to get a game tomorrow and try and get the lead,” Boone said. “Hopefully we can go be this amazing story and shock the world but we got to grab one first. Either way we have to focus on the next play and try and get a win.”

But the Dodgers have been grabbing the early lead and the Yankees have been playing from behind. Ninth inning runs including an Alex Verdugo two-run homer with two-outs is not going to do it.

On the other side, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has been there, a Red Sox player that overcame the 0-3 deficit to the Yankees. He said it’s all about focus and there is minimal doubt about the Yankees ability to overcome but three games down is against them.

“I don’t care how it happens, I just want to get one more win,” Freeman said. He has homered in his last five World Series games that go back when he was with the Braves in 2021.

The Dodgers are on the verge of a sweep of this series. They are a win away from their second World Series championship in five seasons. Only an epic collapse will prevent them from celebrating in the Bronx the next two nights or in a potential Game 6 in Los Angeles.

Chances of this series going seven games, what most thought from the beginning are minimal. The Yankees deep down know the task is one win and take it from there.

“I don’t see us just laying down tomorrow,” said Anthony Rizzo. “I expect us to show up and be ready to go. And just win one game.”

And that’s the only thing the Yankees can do. Take it to another game but the odds certainly are against them in their quest for a 28th World Series title.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X (Twitter) @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

