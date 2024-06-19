Willie Mays, a great player & a great community resident

Willie Mays and Roberto Clemente were friends - Image Credit: Pinterest

SOUTH BRONX, NY — While watching the Mets-Rangers and Orioles-Yankees game last night, I learned about the passing of the great Willie Mays.

While many will be highlighting Willie’s incredible playing ability, his 24 All Star appearances, his incredible center field over the shoulder catch in the 1965 World Series. A catch that many claim is the best catch ever in the history of baseball. The fact is that Willie was one of those rare five (5) tool players, considered the highest ranking in the baseball scouting world, suffice to say that he was perhaps of the best players ever.

Willie Mays accomplished it all. pic.twitter.com/IQROGhqVvD — MLB (@MLB) June 19, 2024

However, I wanted to remember other highlights outside of baseball that many super star players today should emulate. Willie went from the Negro Leagues to sign at the age of 20 with the New York Giants. Those Giants played in Harlem’s Polo Grounds Stadium, literally across the Harlem River from Yankee Stadium. Willie was a super star player outside of the stadium that many players today should learn from. Willie was not afraid to mingle with the people, his fan base and especially the children in Harlem. Willie was known to walk from his apartment in Harlem’s Sugar Hill to the nearby stadium. Sometimes stopping on his way to play an inning, or so with the young kids playing stickball on the street. He also patronized many of the local establishments and one of my favorite restaurants the Flash Inn.

Willie Mays loved baseball. And baseball loved the Say Hey Kid. pic.twitter.com/jCPMdNeyq9 — MLB Vault (@MLBVault) June 19, 2024

Today, players are so distant from their fan base that the only time any fan can see them close is if they pay for prime box seats or get an opportunity to get a field pass to watch batting practice. Baseball will miss players like Willie Mays who was also a very humbled player.

Mays was once asked by Joe Morgan, who did he believe was the best player in baseball? Willie did not hesitate and told him, Roberto Clemente.

I also wanted to take this opportunity to offer my condolences to the Mays family and particularly his son and a friend, Michael Mays who I had spent many times with planning our individual baseball desires. My highlight with Mays was how I met his father. One day his father was visiting New York and visited Yankee Stadium, but Michael had missed spending any time with him. As they were rushing him and his entourage out of the stadium, I ran interference so that he stopped for a minute to see and speak to Michael and my only opportunity to meet one of the greatest players ever.

