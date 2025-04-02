Yankees’ Late Inning Collapse Overshadows Offensive Performance in Loss to Diamondbacks

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — The New York Yankees experienced their first defeat of the 2025 season on Tuesday night, falling 7-5 to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium. Despite showcasing potent offense and a promising start from rookie pitcher Will Warren, a late game bullpen meltdown after he left the mound proved costly.

Will Warren, making his season debut, delivered a solid performance, allowing just one hit and two runs over five innings.

However, his four walks indicated some control issues. Reflecting on his first outing of the year, Warren stated, “Felt like myself… Attacking the zone early. Letting these guys play behind me.”

The Yankees’ offense ignited early, with Jasson Domínguez and Anthony Volpe each launching home runs off Diamondbacks’ starter Corbin Burnes. For Domínguez, 22, of Esperanza, Dominican Republic, his third inning solo-shot marked his first home run of the 2025 regular season.

These blasts highlighted the young talents’ potential and contributed to a 4-2 lead by the sixth inning.

However, the game took a dramatic turn in the eighth inning. Relievers Tim Hill and Mark Leiter Jr. struggled to contain the Diamondbacks’ lineup, culminating in a grand slam by Eugenio Suárez.

This pivotal moment shifted the momentum firmly in Arizona’s favor.

Despite a late solo homer from Ben Rice in the ninth, the Yankees couldn’t overcome the deficit. The top of their lineup notably struggled, combining for a mere 1-for-18 at the plate.

Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone acknowledged the bullpen’s challenges, emphasizing the need for consistency in high leverage situations. As the Yankees look ahead, they’ll aim to rebound in their next matchup, with LHP Carlos Rodón (2021 AL LatinoMVP Pitcher of the Year) set to face RHP Zac Gallen tonight, April 2nd.

