Yankees Show Confidence On The Mound And With Long Ball

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — Yankees manager Aaron Boone said coming into a three-game series with the lowly Washington Nationals, “I feel good about the guys we got out there.” Monday evening in the Bronx he had to feel better and confident.

Yes, this was a Nationals team playing the spoiler. They are not good, are young, and looking at the future. These are the seasoned Yankees in the midst of a pennant chase and playing catch up baseball to overtake the Red Sox in the American League Wild Card, still an outside chance but slim to bypass the division leading Blue Jays.

The Red Sox won, and the Blue Jays continued to do the same. So no change in the standings, however the Yankees need to beat teams in the lower standing and a three-game sweep is not out of the question.

Everything worked in their 10-5 win, except for bullpen mop up work and getting the final outs was a task for Mark Leiter Jr. who surrendered a grand slam to Jacob Young. And Yerry De Los Santos had difficulty getting the final out, awarded with a demotion to Triple-A after the win.

But overall, a satisfying evening in the Bronx. These are the games the Yankees need to win throughout this important stretch. Ben Rice continued his home run trot (No. 21 on the season), Jazz Chisholm Jr. (HR No. 25) with a two-run shot in the fifth inning and in back-to-back games for the 14th time in his career. Jasson Dominguez was inserted in the lineup in left field and hit a three-run bomb (HR N0. 10) in the seventh inning.

And another good start from rookie Cam Schlittler, with eight strikeouts and six scoreless innings. He continues to show confidence, a boost to the Yankees rotation. He is the first rookie in Yankees history with two consecutive starts of eight plus strikeouts through six plus innings.

“Continue to do my job, go six, seven innings and put the team in a spot to win,” he said. “Just trying to grow into myself.”

And Boone continues to see the confidence grow. Always good of course for the starter to have that early leverage of runs and Schlitter got the support.

Giancarlo Stanton sat down for this one, not because his bat has been quiet. The Yankees consistent hitter and home run threat was not needed. Boone made reference to having confidence with his team and Stanton will continue to have a role in right or off the bench.

Stanton has been consistent, (.342 /.407/38-for-111) with 24 runs, four doubles, 15 HR, 34 RBI over his last 35 games since July 6th. And the Stanton power has been evident with four home runs in his last games since August 19th, six in the last 10. Standing out, 16 home runs in his last 38 games since July 2nd.

And for the second straight game there was no Anthony Volpe at shortstop or coming off the bench. Volpe, mired in a slump and with 17 errors reportedly will be back in the lineup Tuesday evening. José Caballero gives Boone and the Yanks the option to fill the slot.

Regarding Caballero, Boone said “a 10th man getting a lot of run in different spots.” In baseball that usually refers to a versatile and valuable player with occasional spots in the lineup, also an important role off the bench. Caballero turned a nice double-play in the sixth, got a single and later scored a run in a Yankees five-run fifth inning, his second consecutive start.

It’s the Yankees being themselves. They looked more patient at the plate and of course with the home runs increased their Major League leading lead to 218. Chisholm with three home runs in two games including his multi-home run game Sunday against the Red Sox, compiling the 100th of his career.

“It makes us feel way more confident in the day, like, we’ve just got to go out there and score some runs,” said Chisholm about Schlittler who threw 96 pitches with a dominant fastball and curve. “Get some runs going and we know he’s going to handle the rest,” he added.

Yes, the rest was easy because the Yankees lineup has shown some strength again, though still as a team disappointed they lost three-of-four to the Red Sox this weekend. And all of this is reiterated because Boone says he has confidence in his team.

Then again, even as the Yankees continue to struggle in their division, also against sub .500 teams, there was no doubt about confidence. And there was never a sign of urgency, but they indeed need to compile important wins in this stretch run with 30 games remaining.

It’s a push to October. The home run ball is at work, Schlitter is a boost and as Cody Bellinger said, “I think we’re all growing confidence.”

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and columnist at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports