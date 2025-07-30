⚽ 2025 Leagues Cup – Club Puebla vs. New York City Football Club
📍Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, New Jersey
📸 Photos captured by Ernesto Diaz/Latino Sports on Tuesday, July 29 – Puebla won by a final score of 3-0
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Baseball/ 4 months ago
35TH ANNUAL LATINOMVP AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED
BRONX, NEW YORK — (March 31, 2025) — For thirty-five (35) consecutive years, Latino...
-
Baseball/ 4 hours ago
MLB Is Telling Us Gambling Is A Good Thing
LOS ANGELES, CA — The total hypocrisy of Major League Baseball investigating players for...
-
Basketball/ 5 hours ago
Grizzlies and Magic to play regular-season games in Berlin and London in 2026 as part of three-year slate of NBA Games in Europe
LONDON — The National Basketball Association (NBA) today announced that the Memphis Grizzlies and...
-
Soccer/ 5 hours ago
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: 2025 Leagues Cup – Club Puebla vs. New York City Football Club
⚽ 2025 Leagues Cup – Club Puebla vs. New York City Football Club 📍Sports...
-
Baseball/ 7 hours ago
Pitchers with Fastballs at 101 Miles Per Hour – Pitchers de Rectas a 101 Millas Por Hora
That Fire Department had an old, useless fire engine, but they only used it...