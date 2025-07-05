Connect with us

Baseball

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: 2025 Subway Series, Game 2 of 3 at Citi Field

 2025 Subway Series

⚾️ New York Yankees vs. New York Mets — Game 2 of 3

📍 Citi Field, Flushing, Queens, NY

📸 Photos captured on Saturday, July 5th by Bill Menzel/Latino Sports – NYM won by a final of 12-6

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Latest Article

More in Baseball