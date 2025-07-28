Connect with us

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Congratulations to National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025!

⚾️ The National Baseball HOF Class of 2025: CC Sabathia, Ichiro Suzuki, Billy Wagner, Dick Allen and Dave Parker

📍Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown, New York

📸 Photos captured by George Napolitano/Latino Sports on Sunday, July 27th

Billy Wagner during his 2025 HOF speech

Dave Parker’s son, David Parker II, speaks to the Cooperstown crowd

Willa Allen, the widow of Dick Allen, on the Cooperstown National HOF stage

CC Sabathia takes the microphone to start his 2025 HOF speech

A large crowd was in attendance from all over the world for Ichiro Suzuki

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and CC Sabathia share a laugh together during Ichiro’s memorable HOF speech

Billy Wagner, Ichiro Suzuki and CC Sabathia following their HOF speeches

Ichiro Suzuki, an extraordinary individual on and off the diamond

Billy Wagner, Ichiro Suzuki and CC Sabathia holding their HOF plaques

Congratulations to National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2025

