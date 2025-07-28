Jordan Crossover in the Bronx with Aaron Judge and Luka Dončić

Image Credit: Hector Beauchamp/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — A Jordan crossover filled with sports greatness took place at Yankee Stadium Monday afternoon as Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar Luka Dončić and Aaron Judge, the captain of the New York Yankees, met up prior to the series opener between the Rays and Yankees.

The five-time NBA All-Star, Dončić, 26, and Judge, 33, a two-time American League MVP Award winner, each up for debate as the most prominent figure in their respective sport currently; both signed to Jordan, gave immense respect for one another’s craft throughout their time chatting and even exchanged gifts shortly after.

As it was Dončić’s first-ever visit to Yankee Stadium, Judge greeted him with a pair of his “Double Gum” AJ1 signed cleats, a game-used bat and a customized Dončić Yankee jersey with No. 77 embroidered on the back.

In return, Dončić (6’6”, 230 lbs) provided Judge (6’7”, 282 lbs) with a special pair of his “NY vs. NY” Jordan Luka .77’s.

“I was amazed, you see him on television and he don’t look like that,” said the Slovenia native in an interview with YES Network on meeting Judge, shocked at how tall the right-handed slugger is in person.

When asked if Judge could help him and the Lakers this coming season on the hardwood, Dončić responded, “He can play, I think power forward.”

Along with Judge, rehabbing from a right flexor strain, Dončić —who recently announced the start of a global one-on-one basketball tournament, called, “The One,” with events scheduled in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles—had the opportunity to link up with fellow Jordan Brand athlete Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the field, and several additional Yankees in the clubhouse.

