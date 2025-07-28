2025 MLB Speedway Classic set to break MLB regular season attendance record

Image Credit: MLB

Ceremonial First Pitch to be Thrown by Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones to Reds Hall of Famer Johnny Bench; U.S. Navy MU1 Kathryn Dobyns to Sing the U.S. National Anthem

Saturday’s MLB Speedway Classic presented by BuildSubmarines.com will break the all-time regular season single-game attendance record, Major League Baseball announced today. With more than 85,000 tickets sold to date, the first American or National League game ever played in Tennessee – which will feature the Cincinnati Reds taking on the Atlanta Braves – will eclipse the previous paid attendance record of 84,587 set on September 12, 1954, when Cleveland Stadium hosted the New York Yankees. Fans have purchased tickets from all 50 United States, Washington DC, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and nine countries on four continents.

CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH: Before the Speedway Classic, the ceremonial first pitch will feature two Hall of Famers who spent the entirety of their careers representing the competing Clubs. Hall of Famer of the Atlanta Braves Chipper Jones will throw the ceremonial first pitch to Hall of Famer of the Cincinnati Reds Johnny Bench.

PREGAME PAGEANTRY: As part of the U.S. Navy’s upcoming 250th birthday in October, the U.S. Navy will be featured throughout pregame ceremonies.

National Anthem : U.S. Navy MU1 Kathryn Dobyns

: U.S. Navy MU1 Kathryn Dobyns Color Guard : U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard from Washington, DC

: U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard from Washington, DC Flyover: Four U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets from VFA-103 of Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach

MLB HONORS NASCAR: The integration of NASCAR traditions and crossover elements will be featured throughout the game to further connect baseball to the venue and the most recognizable aspects of the sport. MLB will honor NASCAR with multiple activations, including a pregame player parade, taking inspiration from NASCAR-style driver introductions, racing-themed between-inning activations featuring fans of all ages and an on-field, NASCAR “Victory Lane” celebration for the winning team with a custom Speedway Classic trophy presentation.

MUSIC SPOTLIGHT: Fans can experience a full day of musical performances as Tim McGraw, Pitbull and Jake Owen will take the stage for their special pregame concert (presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet) before the Braves take on the Reds in the MLB Speedway Classic. But before stepping inside Tennessee’s famed Bristol Motor Speedway, Owen, along with country music artists Timothy Wayne, Reyna Roberts, and Adam Doleac, will perform in the Speedway Classic Fan Zone, a one-of-a-kind baseball fan festival that spans more than 220,000 square feet.

The MLB Speedway Classic presented by BuildSubmarines.com will be televised nationally by FOX Sports with first pitch at 7:15 p.m. (ET). For more information about the Speedway Classic and ticket purchase opportunities, please visit MLB.com/SpeedwayClassic and follow @MLB on social media.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

