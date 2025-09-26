📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels

⚾ Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels
📍Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California
📸 Photos captured by Francisco Rodriguez/Latino Sports on Thursday, September 25th –The Royals won by a final score of 9-4
