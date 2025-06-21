⚾️ Mets fall to Philadelphia to lose their seventh game in a row
📍Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA
📸 Photos captured by George Napolitano/Latino Sports on Friday, June 20th – Philadelphia won by a final score of 10-2
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Baseball/ 3 months ago
35TH ANNUAL LATINOMVP AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED
BRONX, NEW YORK — (March 31, 2025) — For thirty-five (35) consecutive years, Latino...
-
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels
⚾ Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels 📍Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California 📸 Photos captured...
-
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees
⚾️ Baltimore Orioles vs. New York Yankees 📍Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY 📸 Photos captured by...
-
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Mets fall to Philadelphia to lose their seventh game in a row
⚾️ Mets fall to Philadelphia to lose their seventh game in a row 📍Citizens...
-
Urías Home Run And Orioles Believe During Surge
BRONX, NY — The Baltimore Orioles believe in themselves despite being at the bottom...