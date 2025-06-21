Connect with us

Baseball

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: Mets fall to Philadelphia to lose their seventh game in a row

⚾️ Mets fall to Philadelphia to lose their seventh game in a row

📍Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

📸 Photos captured by George Napolitano/Latino Sports on Friday, June 20th – Philadelphia won by a final score of 10-2

