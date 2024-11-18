Connect with us

Basketball

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: New Mexico Lobos vs. St. John’s Red Storm

🏀 New Mexico Lobos vs. No. 22 ranked St. John’s Red Storm

📍Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

📸 Photos captured by Tomasso DeRosa/Latino Sports on Sunday, November 17 – (The Red Storm defeated the Lobos by a final of 85-71)

St. John’s University Red Storm Mascot Jonny during game played against the New Mexico Lobos at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on November 17, 2024. St. John’s defeated New Mexico 85-71 – Image Credit: Tomasso DeRosa/Latino Sports

St. John’s University Red Storm Guard RJ Luis Jr (12) during game played against the New Mexico Lobos at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on November 17, 2024 – Image Credit: Tomasso DeRosa/Latino Sports

St. John’s University Red Storm Coach Rick Pitino during game played against the New Mexico Lobos at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on November 17, 2024 – Image Credit: Tomasso DeRosa/Latino Sports

New Mexico Lobos Coach Richard Pitino during game played against St. John’s University Red Storm at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on November 17, 2024 – Image Credit: Tomasso DeRosa/Latino Sports

St. John’s University Red Storm Guard Deivon Smith (5) during game played against the New Mexico Lobos at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on November 17, 2024 – Image Credit: Tomasso DeRosa/Latino Sports

St. John’s University Red Storm Guard Deivon Smith (5) during game played against the New Mexico Lobos at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on November 17, 2024 – Image Credit: Tomasso DeRosa/Latino Sports

St. John’s University Red Storm Guard Aaron Scott (0) during game played against the New Mexico Lobos at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on November 17, 2024 – Image Credit: Tomasso DeRosa/Latino Sports

St. John’s University Red Storm Guard Aaron Scott (0) during game played against the New Mexico Lobos at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on November 17, 2024 – Image Credit: Tomasso DeRosa/Latino Sports

St. John’s University Red Storm Forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) during game played against the New Mexico Lobos at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on November 17, 2024 – Image Credit: Tomasso DeRosa/Latino Sports

St. John’s University Red Storm Guard Kadary Richmond (1) during game played against the New Mexico Lobos at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on November 17, 2024 – Image Credit: Tomasso DeRosa/Latino Sports

St. John’s University Red Storm Guard Simeon Wilcher (7) during game played against the New Mexico Lobos at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on November 17, 2024 – Image Credit: Tomasso DeRosa/Latino Sports

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Facebook

Latest Article

More in Basketball