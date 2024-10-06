2024 National League Division Series – Game Two
⚾️ New York Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies
📍Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA
📸 Photos captured by Bill Menzel on Sunday, October 6th – Phillies beat Mets by a final of 7-6 (Best of Five Series: Tied 1-1)
Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content
Instagram: @latinosportsoficial
Facebook: Latino Sports
Twitter: @latinosports
Latest Article
-
Baseball/ 6 months ago
34TH ANNUAL LATINOMVP AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED
BRONX, NEW YORK — (April 5, 2024) — For thirty-four (34) consecutive years, Latino...
-
Baseball/ 8 hours ago
📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies – Game 2 of NLDS
2024 National League Division Series – Game Two ⚾️ New York Mets @ Philadelphia...
-
Baseball/ 23 hours ago
There Are Still Those Who Dare to Predict – Aún Hay Quienes se Atreven a Predecir
The strongest person is not the one who always wins, but the one who...
-
Baseball/ 1 day ago
Torres and Verdugo welcome Yankees to October Baseball
BRONX, NY — What makes October Baseball so special to those watching from afar,...
-
Baseball/ 1 day ago
They Expect A Royal Comeback Monday
BRONX, NY — The Royals grabbed the early lead at Yankee Stadium Saturday night...