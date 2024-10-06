Connect with us

Baseball

📸 LATINO SPORTS GALLERY: New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies – Game 2 of NLDS

2024 National League Division Series – Game Two

⚾️ New York Mets @ Philadelphia Phillies

📍Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

📸 Photos captured by Bill Menzel on Sunday, October 6th – Phillies beat Mets by a final of 7-6 (Best of Five Series: Tied 1-1)

