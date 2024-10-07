My dear Carlucho:

It’s great that you were born to be a manager. But even better that you realized it early on.

I think that, at 44 young years of age, you are great at managing the team, and especially dealing with your pitching staff.

I believe I am capable of saying this, since I not only managed 3,766 Major League games, for 1,905 victories, 1,842 defeats and 19 ties, in an era without lights, but I was also, in 1962, the first manager in the history of the Mets, the team that has welcomed you as a quarterback and with a good roster.

On the contrary, when they were playing for the first time, and with the Polo Grounds as their home, I had to manage the Mets and in that rookie season for the team, we won only 40 games and lost 120.

Now, the owner at that time was the widow, Joan Whitney Payson, who had bought the franchise, thinking that, since it was a new team, few people would go to the stadium and she would lose millions of dollars, which she needed because she had inherited a very large fortune and, if she did not create jobs, if she did not lose money, the taxman would leave her poor.

The bad thing for the widow was that, yes, we lost games very often, but anyway, first at the Polo Grounds and from 1964, Shea Stadium, they were full, the tickets were sold out. The widow became much richer and the tax collectors much happier. Now you, in a very positive period for the franchise, because the owners, David Cohen and his wife, love to invest in the stars of Citi Field, seem on your way to turning Flushing into the stage for the World Series.

In the last 39 years, the Mets have only seen that maximum spectacle in the Queens gardens twice and they have not won the World Series since 1986, against the Red Sox, to whom they lost in 2015.

But you can. You are skilled and patient in turning your players into stars.

A notable example has been that of Puerto Rican Francisco Lindor, now in his 30s. He seemed to sink into his antics, but you, in just one season, have convinced him to dedicate the greatest effort to the game and the team.

The result: one of the best shortstops of the moment and a .277 hitter, with 248 home runs and 770 RBIs.

Many feared that Lindor would be a case like that of Dominican José Reyes, also a shortstop for the Mets, who saw his immense abilities disappear, until he had to retire. He hit .337 in 2011, then dropped and dropped to .189 in 2018, because he gave himself over to showbiz and abandoned baseball.

You know, Carlucho, baseball expects the best from you… Hugs,

Casey.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Casey Stangel a Carlos Mendoza

Mi apreciado Carlucho:

Muy bueno que nacieras para ser mánager. Pero mejor aún que te dieras cuenta bien temprano.

Creo que, a los 44 juveniles años de edad, eres genial manejando el equipo, y especialmente en la colocación de los lanzadores.

Me creo capaz de opinar así, ya que no solo dirigí tres mil 766 juegos de Grandes Ligas, para mil 905 victorias, mil 842 derrotas y 19 empates, era época sin alumbrados, sino que también fui, en 1962, el primer mánager en la historia de los Mets, el equipo que te ha dado la bienvenida como mariscal de campo y con un buen roster.

Al contrario, cuando jugaban por primera vez, y con el Polo Grounds como hogar, me tocó dirigir a los Mets y en esa inauguración, ganamos solamente 40 juegos y perdimos 120.

Ahora, la propietaria de entonces era la viuda, Joan Whitney Payson, quien había comprado la franquicia, pensando en que, por ser un comienzo, iría poca gente al estadio y perdería millones de dólares, lo que necesitaba porque había heredado una fortuna muy grande y, si no creaba puestos de trabajo, si no perdía dinero, los impuestos la dejarían pobre.

Lo malo para la viuda fue que, sí, perdíamos juegos muy seguidos, pero de todas maneras, primero en Polo Grounds y desde 1964, Shea Stadium, se llenaban, se agotaban los boletos. La viuda se hizo mucho más rica y la gente de los impuestos mucho más felices. Ahora tú, en época muy positiva de la franquicia, porque a los dueños, David Cohen y a su esposa, les encanta invertir en los protagonistas de Citi Field, pareces en camino a convertir Flushing en escenario de la Serie Mundial.

En los últimos 39 años, solamente dos veces han visto ese máximo espectáculo en los jardines de Queens y no ganan la Serie Mundial desde 1986, a los Medias Rojas, con quienes la perdieron en 2015.

Pero tú sí puedes. Eres habilidoso y paciente para convertir en estelares a tus peloteros.

Un notable ejemplo ha sido el del puertorriqueño, Francisco Lindor, ahora en sus 30 años. Parecía hundirse en sus payasadas, pero tú, en solo una temporada, lo has convencido de que dedique el mayor esfuerzo al juego y al equipo.

El resultado: uno de los mejores shortstops del momento y un bateador de .277, con 248 jonrones y 770 impulsadas.

Muchos temían que Lindor sería un caso como el del dominicano José Reyes, también shortstop de los Mets, quien vio desaparecer sus inmensas facultades, hasta tener que retirarse. De batear para .337 en 2011, bajó y bajó hasta .189 en 2018, porque se entregó al faranduleo y abandonó al beisbol.

Ya sabes, Carlucho, el beisbol espera lo mejor de ti… Abrazos,

Casey.

Jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5