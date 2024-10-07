Mets and Phillies go punch-for-punch in Game 2 of NLDS

Bryce Harper and the Phillies traded blows with the Mets in Game 2 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

In Game 2 of the National League Division Series, the New York Mets flipped the script and got out in front of the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Luis Severino, of Sabana de la Mar, Dominican Republic started Sunday afternoon’s Game 2 on a great note with two scoreless innings and three strikeouts. Heading into the outing, the 30-year-old righty had a rocky career-postseason ERA of 5.07 in 49.2 innings, which mostly piled up as a Yankee.

Mets’ third baseman Mark Vientos carried over his hot hitting from yesterday’s Game 1 win with a third inning two-run bomb off Phillies’ Dominican lefty Cristopher Sánchez.

The Mets were off to the races with a 2-0 lead as Severino fired three more scoreless innings, keeping the Mets in front 2-0 after five frames of work.

Sánchez allowed two runs across five innings with five strikeouts and was pulled for right-handed reliever Jose Ruiz. Then came Mets’ first baseman, the Polar Bear, Pete Alonso, hitting a solo home run off of Ruiz to extend the lead to 3-0 in the sixth.

All of the momentum was on New York’s side until Severino hit a wall in the sixth and hung a slider to shortstop Trea Turner for a single. Philadelphia’s face of the franchise Bryce Harper then smacked a home run to right field to cut their deficit to 3-2.

At this point, pulling Severino would’ve made sense, but he stayed in the game and gave up a bomb to right fielder Nick Castellanos moments after Harper’s blast. Back-to-back homers had the Phillies back in business and the Philly faithful at Citizens Bank Park erupting.

Severino, who finished the sixth following the damage by Harper and Castellanos, talked about his performance in the postgame:

“I feel really good about it. I think in the whole game I missed three pitches, it was the base hit and two homers,” Severino said.

Right-handed reliever Orion Kerkering entered the game in the seventh for the Phillies, and faced left-fielder Brandon Nimmo, who kept up his good October play with a solo home run to put the Mets back in front 4-3.

Venezuelan reliever José Butto was on for the Mets, appearing in the bottom of the seventh. The right-hander got two outs, gave up a hit and then was removed for Puerto Rican closer Edwin Díaz, who ended the inning by fanning designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.

Dominican righty Carlos Estévez entered for the Phillies in the eighth and pitched a scoreless frame. Díaz struggled in the eighth and the Mets blew another lead with a two-run triple from Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott.

Right-hander Tylor Megill tried to soften the blow, entering in a one-out jam with Stott on third base and Phillies’ catcher J.T. Realmuto coming up to the plate. Realmuto was able to drive him in on an RBI groundout, flipping Megill’s plans.

The Phillies were up 6-4 at this point, and the Mets once again had their backs against the wall in the ninth. With the momentum in their favor, Philadelphia turned to reliever Matt Strahm; a lefty who the Mets hit hard for the second straight game — struggling in Game 1 and again on Sunday. Lindor hit a one-out single and Vientos connected for his second long ball of the night, a majestic shot in crunch time.

The Mets made it happen again and entered the bottom of the ninth tied 6-6.

¡MARK VIENTOS LO HIZO! 😎💥 Conecta su segundo jonrón y trae a Francisco Lindor al home. Los New York Mets empatan el juego. #MLBenFOX #NLDS pic.twitter.com/Rd4xqGwqXf — FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) October 6, 2024

To attempt to push the game into extras, Megill stayed in the game and started strong with a strikeout on left-fielder Austin Hays and then produced a pop-up from Schwarber. Next up were Turner and Harper, both drawing walks with the stage set for Castellanos to cement an epic Game 2.

Castellanos ripped a ball down the left-field line, Trea Turner raced home, and the celebration was on in Philly.

And just like that, the Phillies won 7-6 and tied up the NLDS 1-1.

Castellanos’ Walk-Off Moment in Game 2 of NLDS

Castellanos ran to celebrate with his son Liam, who was sitting in the front row behind the netting at home plate. It was a wholesome moment in the City of Brotherly Love.

“Unbelievable. If he (Megill) blows a fastball by me — so be it. I’d rather that than swing at something in the dirt,” Castellanos said after the Game 2 win.

“I feel great for him (Castellanos),” stated Phillies’ manager Rob Thompson. “He’s been working every day, comes in early, and hits one on the field. I don’t know how he’s done it and played 162 games. He’s just a workhorse and has been grinding all year.”

Regarding the Mets’ Game 2 loss and what’s ahead, Mendoza said: “They’re a good team. They’re great hitters. It just didn’t happen today. Can’t wait to play in front of our fanbase. It’s been a while. We’ll be ready to go.”

NLDS Game 3 – Mets vs. Phillies (Series Tied 1-1)

Game 3 of the NLDS will take place on Tuesday, October 8 at 5:08 PM ET in Queens at Citi Field with television coverage on FS1.

Left-handed starting pitcher Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA) will take the ball for the Mets against the Phillies righty Aaron Nola (14-8, 3.57 ERA) in the pivotal Game 3.

