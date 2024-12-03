2024-2025 MLB Free Agency and Trade Predictions

Predicting where each free agent will land and more as this year's MLB Hot Stove has finally begun to heat up - Image Credit: Bill Menzel and Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — The Hot Stove for Major League Baseball’s offseason is finally beginning to heat up with a plethora of high-end talent available on the open market. And with so much movement across MLB through free agency signings and trades come several rumors and ‘smokescreens’ beforehand.

So with that, provided below are our full MLB Free Agent Rankings and Predictions for the 2024-2025 offseason, including interesting landing spots, fascinating trade proposals/offers, and much more — (bold lettering represents players who have already signed in free agency).

2024-2025 MLB Free Agent Rankings and Predictions

Top 10

OF Juan Soto (L) — Yankees 13 Yrs $650M

SP Corbin Burnes — Orioles 7 Yrs $210M

3B Alex Bregman — Mets 6 Yrs $190M

SS Willy Adames — Dodgers 5 Yrs $125M

SP Max Fried (L) — Red Sox 6 Yrs $150M

1B Pete Alonso — Nationals 6 Yrs $140M

OF Anthony Santander (S) — Mets 5 Yrs $115M

1B Christian Walker — Yankees 3 Yrs $75M

RP Tanner Scott (L) — Phillies 4 Yrs $75M

SP Jack Flaherty — Dodgers 5 Yrs $105M

International Free Agents 1-3

SP Roki Sasaki — Padres 5 Yrs $20M (Japan)

SP Tomoyuki Sugano — Red Sox 3 Yrs $50M (Japan)

INF Ha-Seong Kim — Angels 4 Yrs $40M (South Korea)

Second tier of Free Agency and more Predictions

Dominican outfielder Teoscar Hernández tops the second tier of free agency and will re-sign with the Dodgers, as the Mets should push strongly to keep left-handed starting pitcher Sean Manaea. Still, they will lose Colombian left-handed starting pitcher José Quintana to the Milwaukee Brewers and Dominican starting pitcher Luis Severino to the Baltimore Orioles.

Venezuelan second baseman Gleyber Torres won’t re-sign with the Yankees and will sign with the Seattle Mariners instead. The Bronx Bombers will go out and sign Dominican reliever Carlos Estévez and beef up their rotation depth with Shane Bieber. Bieber is a natural fit to be paired with his former pitching coach, Matt Blake, in New York. He is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, which means a two-year deal could make sense because he will miss the beginning of the season.

Top 11-30

LF Teoscar Hernández — Dodgers 3 Yrs $70M

SP Sean Manaea (L) — Mets 3 Yrs $66M

OF Jurickson Profar (S) — Padres 4 Yrs $60M

2B Gleyber Torres — Mariners 4 Yrs $64M

OF Tyler O’Neill — Blue Jays 3 Yrs $55M

Utility Ha-Seong Kim — Giants 4 Yrs $60M

SP Waker Buehler — Tigers 2 Yrs $40M

SP Nathan Eovaldi — Astros 2 Yrs $50M

SP Nick Pivetta — Giants 3 Yrs $60M

RP Jeff Hoffman — Orioles 1 Yr $9M

RP Carlos Estévez — Yankees 1 Yr $10M

1B Carlos Santana (S) — Astros 1 Yr $12M

SP Luis Severino — Orioles 3 Yrs $45M

RP Kyle Finnegan — Mets 3 Yrs $33M

SP Shane Bieber — Yankees 2 Yrs $36M

1B Paul Goldschmidt — Diamondbacks 1 Yr $18M

SP José Quintana (L) — Brewers 2 Yrs $32M

RP Kirby Yates — Red Sox 1 Yr $15M

SP Max Scherzer — Tigers 1 Yr $15M

RP Clay Holmes — Mets 3 Yrs $36M

Third Tier of Free Agency and More Predictions

Mets Cuban infielder José Iglesias and “OMG” Legend, aka Candelita, will return to the Mets on a friendly deal for both sides, while the Yankees lose another bullpen arm in Tommy Kahnle but add left-handed reliever A.J. Minter. On the West Coast, the Dodgers’ Puerto Rican utility man Kiké Hernández will return to the defending World Series Champions, re-signing on a short team deal. The Cincinnati Reds will sign Dominican second baseman Jorge Polanco as the Detroit Tigers take a flyer on Cuban third baseman Yoán Moncada.

Top 31-50

RP Blake Treinen — Dodgers 2 Yrs $22M

SP Clayton Kershaw — Dodgers 1 Yr $6M

Utility man Kiké Hernández — Dodgers 1 Yr $10M

OF Austin Hays — Angels 1 Yr $12M

2B Jorge Polanco — Reds 1 Yr $10M

SS Paul DeJong — Giants 1 Yr $9M

Utility man José Iglesias — Mets 1 Yr $8M

3B Yoan Moncada — Tigers 1 Yr $10M

OF/DH Joc Pederson — Rangers 1 Yr $11M

SP Charlie Morton — Braves 1 Yr $8M

SP John Means (L) — Orioles 2 Yrs $27M

SP Kyle Gibson Cubs — 1 Yr $10M

SP Andrew Heaney (L) — Diamondbacks 1 Yr $12M

RP AJ Minter (L) — Yankees 2 Yrs $15M

RP Paul Sewald — Dodgers 1 Yr $6M

RP Tommy Kahnle — Phillies 1 Yr $6M

RP Jordan Romano — Guardians 1 Yr $7M

RHP Michael Lorenzen — Reds 1 Yr $10M

OF Max Kepler — Astros 1 Yr $10M

C Kyle Higashioka — Rangers 2 Yrs $13.5M

Fourth Tier of Free Agency

The Yankees will re-sign Nicaraguan right-handed reliever Jonathan Loáisiga and left-handed reliever Tim Hill. They could also take a flier on former Mets outfielder Michael Conforto and Dominican infielder Amed Rosario for some much-needed bench depth.

Speaking of New York, across town, the Mets will re-sign outfielder Jesse Winker and lose Cuban-American designated hitter J.D. Martinez to the Nationals. First baseman Anthony Rizzo may be presented with the option of signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, his former team, or retire, which would put a bow on his All-Star and World Series-winning career.

An under-the-radar move could be Dominican outfielder Ramón Laureano being non-tendered by the Atlanta Braves and finding a new home with the Kansas City Royals.

Top 51-75

OF Mark Canha — Mariners 1 Yr $8M

OF Michael Conforto — Yankees 1 Yr $8M

OF/DH Eloy Jimenez — Pirates 1 Yr $11M

OF/DH Randall Grichuk — Brewers 1 Yr $8M

OF Jesse Winker — Mets 2 Yrs $20M

OF/DH Tommy Pham — Blue Jays 1 Yr $10M

RP Jacob Webb — Nationals 1 Yr $5M

SP Lance Lynn — Nationals 1 Yr $8M

SP Frankie Montas — Mets 2 Yrs $34M

SP Anthony DeSclafani — Angels 2 Yrs $22M

SP Spencer Turnbull — Guardians 1 Yr $10M

1B/OF Gavin Sheets — Guardians 1 Yr $7M

OF Ramón Laureano — Royals 1 Yr $8M

OF/ DH Andrew McCutchen — Pirates 1 Yr $5M

DH J.D. Martinez — Nationals 1 Yr $10M

RP Jakob Junis — Cubs 1 Yr $7M

RP Andrew Chafin (L) — Red Sox 1 Yr $7M

RP Chris Martin — Red Sox 1 Yr $8M

RP Andrew Kittridge (L) — Red Sox 1 Yr $7M

RP Yimi Garcia (L) — Astros 1 Yr $10M

RP Kenley Jansen — Dodgers 1 Yr $10M

RP David Robertson — Astros 1 Yr $6M

RP Ryne Stanek — Red Sox 1 Yr $7M

RP Chris Martin — Red Sox 1 Yr $8M

RP Andrew Kittridge (L) — Red Sox 1 Yr $7M

SP Justin Verlander retires

When it’s all said and done, with the dust settling, the Mets and Yankees will rank as the top two franchises in offseason spending.

Top 76-100

SP Patrick Sandoval (L) — Padres 1 Yr $8M

Utility Josh Rojas (L) — Rays 1 Yr $7M

2B Brendan Rodgers — Padres 1 Yr $4M

RP Phil Maton — Orioles 1 Yr $5M

RP Tim Hill (L) — Yankees 2 Yrs $5M

RP Aroldis Chapman (L) — Red Sox 1 Yr $10.75M

SP Alex Cobb — Rangers 1 Yr $8M

RP Danny Coulombe — Rangers 1 Yr $7M

RP Shawn Armstrong — Angels 1 Yr $5M

SP Colin Rae — Pirates 1 Yr $7M

OF Alex Verdugo — Nationals 1 Yr $10M

OF Hunter Renfroe — Braves 1 Yr $9M

OF Harrison Bader — Red Sox 1 Yr $8M

Utility Amed Rosario — Yankees 1 Yr $5M

RP Jonathan Loáisiga — Yankees 2 Yrs $8M

C Carson Kelly — Cardinals 2 Yrs $16M

C Yasmani Grandal — Rangers 1 Yr $5M

C Danny Jansen — Rays 1 Yr $10M

C/DH Gary Sánchez — Reds 1 Yr $2M

3B/1B Patrick Wisdom — Nationals 1 Yr $2M

OF Mike Tauchman — Twins 1 Yr $6M

DH Justin Turner — Dodgers 1 Yr $5M

1B Anthony Rizzo — Cubs 1 Yr $4M

3B/1B Gio Urshela — Rays 1 Yr $3M

OF Michael A. Taylor — A’s 1 Yr $2M

Latino Stars on Trade Block

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, a Cuban-American, White Sox Cuban outfielder Luis Robert; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, who is a Brazilian-American; and Miami Marlins left-handed starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo, a Peruvian-American, are among several Latino players that could be traded during the Hot Stove season.

The Yankees will get busy on the trade market, attempting to make moves to acquire Marlins third baseman/first baseman Jake Burger and Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley.

The Mets will make a rotation move to look to acquire Seattle Mariners Dominican right-handed starting pitcher Luis Castillo.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports