2024-2025 MLB Free Agency and Trade Predictions

NEW YORK, NY — The Hot Stove for Major League Baseball’s offseason is finally beginning to heat up with a plethora of high-end talent available on the open market. And with so much movement across MLB through free agency signings and trades come several rumors and ‘smokescreens’ beforehand.
So with that, provided below are our full MLB Free Agent Rankings and Predictions for the 2024-2025 offseason, including interesting landing spots, fascinating trade proposals/offers, and much more — (bold lettering represents players who have already signed in free agency).
2024-2025 MLB Free Agent Rankings and Predictions
Top 10
- OF Juan Soto (L) — Yankees 13 Yrs $650M
- SP Corbin Burnes — Orioles 7 Yrs $210M
- 3B Alex Bregman — Mets 6 Yrs $190M
- SS Willy Adames — Dodgers 5 Yrs $125M
- SP Max Fried (L) — Red Sox 6 Yrs $150M
- 1B Pete Alonso — Nationals 6 Yrs $140M
- OF Anthony Santander (S) — Mets 5 Yrs $115M
- 1B Christian Walker — Yankees 3 Yrs $75M
- RP Tanner Scott (L) — Phillies 4 Yrs $75M
- SP Jack Flaherty — Dodgers 5 Yrs $105M
International Free Agents 1-3
- SP Roki Sasaki — Padres 5 Yrs $20M (Japan)
- SP Tomoyuki Sugano — Red Sox 3 Yrs $50M (Japan)
- INF Ha-Seong Kim — Angels 4 Yrs $40M (South Korea)
Second tier of Free Agency and more Predictions
Dominican outfielder Teoscar Hernández tops the second tier of free agency and will re-sign with the Dodgers, as the Mets should push strongly to keep left-handed starting pitcher Sean Manaea. Still, they will lose Colombian left-handed starting pitcher José Quintana to the Milwaukee Brewers and Dominican starting pitcher Luis Severino to the Baltimore Orioles.
Venezuelan second baseman Gleyber Torres won’t re-sign with the Yankees and will sign with the Seattle Mariners instead. The Bronx Bombers will go out and sign Dominican reliever Carlos Estévez and beef up their rotation depth with Shane Bieber. Bieber is a natural fit to be paired with his former pitching coach, Matt Blake, in New York. He is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, which means a two-year deal could make sense because he will miss the beginning of the season.
Top 11-30
- LF Teoscar Hernández — Dodgers 3 Yrs $70M
- SP Sean Manaea (L) — Mets 3 Yrs $66M
- OF Jurickson Profar (S) — Padres 4 Yrs $60M
- 2B Gleyber Torres — Mariners 4 Yrs $64M
- OF Tyler O’Neill — Blue Jays 3 Yrs $55M
- Utility Ha-Seong Kim — Giants 4 Yrs $60M
- SP Waker Buehler — Tigers 2 Yrs $40M
- SP Nathan Eovaldi — Astros 2 Yrs $50M
- SP Nick Pivetta — Giants 3 Yrs $60M
- RP Jeff Hoffman — Orioles 1 Yr $9M
- RP Carlos Estévez — Yankees 1 Yr $10M
- 1B Carlos Santana (S) — Astros 1 Yr $12M
- SP Luis Severino — Orioles 3 Yrs $45M
- RP Kyle Finnegan — Mets 3 Yrs $33M
- SP Shane Bieber — Yankees 2 Yrs $36M
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt — Diamondbacks 1 Yr $18M
- SP José Quintana (L) — Brewers 2 Yrs $32M
- RP Kirby Yates — Red Sox 1 Yr $15M
- SP Max Scherzer — Tigers 1 Yr $15M
- RP Clay Holmes — Mets 3 Yrs $36M
Third Tier of Free Agency and More Predictions
Mets Cuban infielder José Iglesias and “OMG” Legend, aka Candelita, will return to the Mets on a friendly deal for both sides, while the Yankees lose another bullpen arm in Tommy Kahnle but add left-handed reliever A.J. Minter. On the West Coast, the Dodgers’ Puerto Rican utility man Kiké Hernández will return to the defending World Series Champions, re-signing on a short team deal. The Cincinnati Reds will sign Dominican second baseman Jorge Polanco as the Detroit Tigers take a flyer on Cuban third baseman Yoán Moncada.
Top 31-50
- RP Blake Treinen — Dodgers 2 Yrs $22M
- SP Clayton Kershaw — Dodgers 1 Yr $6M
- Utility man Kiké Hernández — Dodgers 1 Yr $10M
- OF Austin Hays — Angels 1 Yr $12M
- 2B Jorge Polanco — Reds 1 Yr $10M
- SS Paul DeJong — Giants 1 Yr $9M
- Utility man José Iglesias — Mets 1 Yr $8M
- 3B Yoan Moncada — Tigers 1 Yr $10M
- OF/DH Joc Pederson — Rangers 1 Yr $11M
- SP Charlie Morton — Braves 1 Yr $8M
- SP John Means (L) — Orioles 2 Yrs $27M
- SP Kyle Gibson Cubs — 1 Yr $10M
- SP Andrew Heaney (L) — Diamondbacks 1 Yr $12M
- RP AJ Minter (L) — Yankees 2 Yrs $15M
- RP Paul Sewald — Dodgers 1 Yr $6M
- RP Tommy Kahnle — Phillies 1 Yr $6M
- RP Jordan Romano — Guardians 1 Yr $7M
- RHP Michael Lorenzen — Reds 1 Yr $10M
- OF Max Kepler — Astros 1 Yr $10M
- C Kyle Higashioka — Rangers 2 Yrs $13.5M
Fourth Tier of Free Agency
The Yankees will re-sign Nicaraguan right-handed reliever Jonathan Loáisiga and left-handed reliever Tim Hill. They could also take a flier on former Mets outfielder Michael Conforto and Dominican infielder Amed Rosario for some much-needed bench depth.
Speaking of New York, across town, the Mets will re-sign outfielder Jesse Winker and lose Cuban-American designated hitter J.D. Martinez to the Nationals. First baseman Anthony Rizzo may be presented with the option of signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs, his former team, or retire, which would put a bow on his All-Star and World Series-winning career.
An under-the-radar move could be Dominican outfielder Ramón Laureano being non-tendered by the Atlanta Braves and finding a new home with the Kansas City Royals.
Top 51-75
- OF Mark Canha — Mariners 1 Yr $8M
- OF Michael Conforto — Yankees 1 Yr $8M
- OF/DH Eloy Jimenez — Pirates 1 Yr $11M
- OF/DH Randall Grichuk — Brewers 1 Yr $8M
- OF Jesse Winker — Mets 2 Yrs $20M
- OF/DH Tommy Pham — Blue Jays 1 Yr $10M
- RP Jacob Webb — Nationals 1 Yr $5M
- SP Lance Lynn — Nationals 1 Yr $8M
- SP Frankie Montas — Mets 2 Yrs $34M
- SP Anthony DeSclafani — Angels 2 Yrs $22M
- SP Spencer Turnbull — Guardians 1 Yr $10M
- 1B/OF Gavin Sheets — Guardians 1 Yr $7M
- OF Ramón Laureano — Royals 1 Yr $8M
- OF/ DH Andrew McCutchen — Pirates 1 Yr $5M
- DH J.D. Martinez — Nationals 1 Yr $10M
- RP Jakob Junis — Cubs 1 Yr $7M
- RP Andrew Chafin (L) — Red Sox 1 Yr $7M
- RP Chris Martin — Red Sox 1 Yr $8M
- RP Andrew Kittridge (L) — Red Sox 1 Yr $7M
- RP Yimi Garcia (L) — Astros 1 Yr $10M
- RP Kenley Jansen — Dodgers 1 Yr $10M
- RP David Robertson — Astros 1 Yr $6M
- RP Ryne Stanek — Red Sox 1 Yr $7M
- SP Justin Verlander retires
When it’s all said and done, with the dust settling, the Mets and Yankees will rank as the top two franchises in offseason spending.
Top 76-100
- SP Patrick Sandoval (L) — Padres 1 Yr $8M
- Utility Josh Rojas (L) — Rays 1 Yr $7M
- 2B Brendan Rodgers — Padres 1 Yr $4M
- RP Phil Maton — Orioles 1 Yr $5M
- RP Tim Hill (L) — Yankees 2 Yrs $5M
- RP Aroldis Chapman (L) — Red Sox 1 Yr $10.75M
- SP Alex Cobb — Rangers 1 Yr $8M
- RP Danny Coulombe — Rangers 1 Yr $7M
- RP Shawn Armstrong — Angels 1 Yr $5M
- SP Colin Rae — Pirates 1 Yr $7M
- OF Alex Verdugo — Nationals 1 Yr $10M
- OF Hunter Renfroe — Braves 1 Yr $9M
- OF Harrison Bader — Red Sox 1 Yr $8M
- Utility Amed Rosario — Yankees 1 Yr $5M
- RP Jonathan Loáisiga — Yankees 2 Yrs $8M
- C Carson Kelly — Cardinals 2 Yrs $16M
- C Yasmani Grandal — Rangers 1 Yr $5M
- C Danny Jansen — Rays 1 Yr $10M
- C/DH Gary Sánchez — Reds 1 Yr $2M
- 3B/1B Patrick Wisdom — Nationals 1 Yr $2M
- OF Mike Tauchman — Twins 1 Yr $6M
- DH Justin Turner — Dodgers 1 Yr $5M
- 1B Anthony Rizzo — Cubs 1 Yr $4M
- 3B/1B Gio Urshela — Rays 1 Yr $3M
- OF Michael A. Taylor — A’s 1 Yr $2M
Latino Stars on Trade Block
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, a Cuban-American, White Sox Cuban outfielder Luis Robert; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, who is a Brazilian-American; and Miami Marlins left-handed starting pitcher Jesús Luzardo, a Peruvian-American, are among several Latino players that could be traded during the Hot Stove season.
The Yankees will get busy on the trade market, attempting to make moves to acquire Marlins third baseman/first baseman Jake Burger and Cardinals reliever Ryan Helsley.
The Mets will make a rotation move to look to acquire Seattle Mariners Dominican right-handed starting pitcher Luis Castillo.
