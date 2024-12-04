Great Honors from the Cooperstown HOF – Grandes Honores del HOF de Cooperstown

“When it comes to music, it is not enough to hear it, you also have to understand it”… Luis Alfonzo Larraing.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Thank you very much.

Mario J. Rebolledo, from Cancun, asks: “You say that the work of voting every year for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame is intense, a big job, and that you do not receive any compensation for it. So, why do 500 journalists take care of doing it?”

Dear friend Mayo: Voting for enthronement in Cooperstown, in my opinion, is a very big honor and responsibility. Since 1936, 89 years ago!, the Baseball Writers Association of America has voted for this purpose, choosing historical figures who lived from 1846 onwards, 179 years ago!, and we have only elevated 342 of those, 270 players, and the others, managers, umpires and executives.

That is to say, it takes a lot of good, as a baseball professional and as a person, in the so-called private life, to achieve a niche in the baseball mansion. To be immortal.

I vote with great pleasure, I am not paid for that, and, if they promised to pay me, I would not accept it.

Héctor Peña, from Los Teques, comments: “I think your vote for the Hall of Fame is very good. But, I did not know those behind the scenes that you reveal about the behavior and personal life of the candidates.”

Dear friend Jeity: You have the cases of Pete Rose, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Manny Ramírez, who have not been elevated for bad citizen behavior.

But there are some inside who should be out, like Orlando Cepeda and Ferguson Jenkins, imprisoned for drug trafficking; plus Ty Cobb and Tris Speaker, who, in handwritten letters talk about how gamblers were sold.

Oscar Andrade, from Maracaibo, asks: “What do you think of the new proposal of the commissioner, Rob Manfred, of the “golden turn.” This is crazy!

Dear friend Caro: Really a madness of a brain full of dirty water. Managers will be able to send to bat, once in each game, anyone in their lineup, who does not have a turn, as long as their team is losing the game.

What will Manfred pursue with his manfredisms against baseball?

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

Grandes Honores del HOF de Cooperstown

“En cuanto a la música, no es suficiente oírla, también hay que entenderla”… Luis Alfonzo Larraing.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envía nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás. Muchas gracias.

Mario J. Rebolledo, de Cancún, pregunta: “Usted dice que la labor de votar cada año, para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, es intensa, un trabajo grande, y que no reciben remuneración alguna por eso. Entonces, ¿por qué 500 periodistas se ocupan de hacerlo?”

Amigo Mayo: Votar para la entronización en Cooperstown, en mi opinión, es un honor y una responsabilidad muy grandes. Desde 1936, ¡hace 89 años!, la Baseball Writers Association of America, vota para tal fin, eligiendo personajes históricos que vivieron a partir de 1846, ¡hace 179 años!, y solo hemos elevado a 342, de esos, 270 peloteros, y los otros, mánagers, umpires y ejecutivos.

Es decir, se necesita mucho de bueno, como profesional del beisbol y como persona, en la vida llamada privada, para alcanzar un nicho en la casona del beisbol. Para ser inmortal.

Voto con mucho gusto, no me pagan por eso, y, si prometieran pagarme, no lo aceptaría.

Héctor Peña, de Los Teques, comenta: “Me parece muy bien su votación para el Hall de la Fama. Pero, no conocía esos entretelones que Ud. revela sobre el comportamiento y la vida personal de los candidatos”.

Amigo Jeity: Tienes los casos de Pete Rose, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens y Manny Ramírez, quienes no han sido elevados por mal comportamiento ciudadano.

Pero sí hay algunos dentro que deberían estar fuera, como Orlando Cepeda y Ferguson Jenkins, encarcelados por tráfico de drogas; más Ty Cobb y Tris Speaker, quienes, en cartas de puño y letra hablan de cómo se vendían los apostadores.

Oscar Andrade, de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Qué opina de la nueva proposición del comisionado, Rob Manfred, del “turno dorado”. ¡Ya esto es de locos!

Amigo Caro: Realmente una locura de cerebro lleno de agua sucia. Los mánagers podrán mandar a batear, una vez en cada juego, a cualquiera de su alineación, a quien no le corresponda el turno, siempre que su equipo este perdiendo el juego.

¿Qué perseguirá Manfred con sus manfriladas contra el beisbol?

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

