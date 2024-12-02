Pitching Market Continues To Move: Mets Sign Dominican RHP Frankie Montas

Frankie Montas signed a two-year deal with the Mets following a 2024 campaign where he pitched for the Reds and Brewers - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

NEW YORK, NY — Late Sunday night, the New York Mets signed Dominican right-handed starting pitcher Frankie Montas to a two-year deal for $34 million. Montas had a brief stint with the New York Yankees from the 2022 Trade Deadline through the 2023 season, only appearing in 10 games due to a shoulder injury.

The 31-year-old spent last season with the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers and can be viewed as a backend starter with 150.2 innings, 148 strikeouts, and an ERA of 4.84 under his belt from 2024.

For the Mets, they have three free-agent starting pitchers currently available from last year’s rotation: Colombian left-hander José Quintana, Dominican righty Luis Severino, and left-hander Sean Manaea.

With the Montas move, it appears unlikely that all three of them will return, but Manaea seems to be their highest priority.

2024 MLB Free Agency

The MLB Offseason got underway the day after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Yankees in the World Series on October 31. The Dodgers are already reinforcing their starting rotation with the addition of free agent left-handed starting pitcher Blake Snell for five years and $182 million, which came on November 26. Snell was one of the top three starting pitchers on the free-agent market.

The 31-year-old southpaw, a two-time Cy Young award winner, one in each league, is the only marquee free agent to sign so far, but speculation is already rising for a loaded free agent class led by Dominican outfielder Juan Soto.

In the “Soto Sweepstakes,” the Yankees and Mets are at the top of the list, making for a tense battle in New York. The Red Sox, Blue Jays, and several other teams are also in on the generational talent.

The 26-year-old is in line to break an AAV (Annual Average Value) record of $46 million set by Dodgers’ superstar Shohei Ohtani, and could challenge San Diego Padres outfielder and fellow DR countryman Fernando Tatis’ record of years at 14.

After Soto, Corbin Burnes is the best-starting pitcher on the market, followed by left-handed starter Max Fried and Jack Flaherty.

Venezuelan switch-hitting outfielder Anthony Santander could be seen as a backup plan for teams that lose out on Soto, while Venezuelan Willy Adames is among the top infield free agent options, along with Mets’ first baseman Pete Alonso. Christian Walker, a right-handed hitting first baseman like Alonso, can be viewed as the consolation prize for those that miss out on Alonso.

Third baseman Alex Bregman has had the most career success out of any of the free agent infielders by far, winning two World Series with the Houston Astros (2017 & 2022). When it comes to the bullpen, left-hander Tanner Scott is the best available arm among relievers.

More on 2024 MLB Free Agency

The Los Angeles Angels have made the most free agent signings — headlined by left-handed starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi on November 25 for three-years/$63 million, and the signing of former Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud for two years/$12 million on November 12, with several other minor moves included.

The Cincinnati Reds re-signed Cuban-American starting pitcher Nick Martinez, a Fordham University product, to the qualifying offer of one year/$21.05 million on November 18. Staying in the NL Central, the Chicago Cubs signed left-handed starting pitcher Matt Boyd to a two-year $29 million deal on December 2.

MILB Deals

The Mets signed Mexican first baseman Joey Meneses to a minor league deal on November 21, while the Brewers signed former Yankee, Dominican right-handed pitcher Devi García to a MiLB deal on November 18.

Trade Winds

The Kansas City Royals traded right-handed starting pitcher Brady Singer to the Reds for Colombian second baseman Jonathan India and outfielder Joey Wiemer on November 22. The Mets traded for Tampa Bay Rays Dominican outfielder José Siri on November 19. The Angels, who have been the most active team this offseason, started off the Hot Stove season, by trading for Braves Cuban slugger Jorge Soler on October 31.

As a whole, the trade market will continue to be active this offseason, with several teams looking to trade for cost-controlled players that can save them money in free agency. Other teams will be looking to shed payroll and rebuild.

With all of the parity in MLB, the majority of the league will be aggressive in upgrading their teams this winter, causing several unpredictable signings and moves.

For our predictions on all of free agency and the potential trade market, stay tuned in here at Latino Sports later this week.

