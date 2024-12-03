Yankees Continue With Aaron Boone – Yankees Siguen Con Aaron Boone

“While the pessimist cries, the optimist sells him handkerchiefs”… Anonymous.

Alfonso Saer Is Immortal

The year 2024 closes its cycle, with the good news that the historic narrator of the Lara Cardinals and notable journalist, Alfonso Saer, is immortal. He has been elevated to the Baseball Hall of Fame of Valencia, Venezuela. Which I celebrate, intensely.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Tuesday and Wednesday, today and tomorrow are Mail Days. If you write to me, please do not forget to send your first and last name, plus the place where you are writing from. Thank you.

Heladio Zapata H. from Newark, New Jersey, asks: “Who will be Aaron Boone’s replacement as Yankees manager?”

Dear friend Hely: Yes, Boone’s contract ended with this year’s season, but the Yankees had the option to extend it until 2025 and that’s what they did. At 51 years old, Boone will continue to lead the Bronx Bombers, for the ninth year in a row, with his fee of six million dollars per season. He is the 33rd manager in the history of the club.

Bonifacio Peña, from Guarenas, asks: “Is it true that the Giants have a young first baseman with potential who amazes scouts. What is his name?”

Dear friend Facho: Surely you are referring to Bryce Eldrige, 20 years old, considered one of the best power hitters in the minors.

The Giants haven’t announced when they’ll call him up, but he played in Triple-A this year and will go to spring training in 2025 on the 40-man roster. They signed him in 2023 as a pitcher, but soon found that with bat in hand, he’s destined to be sensational.

This year, his second in the minors, he finished in Triple-A, and has a .292 average, 29 homers, 110 RBIs and seven steals in seven attempts.

Juvenal M. Romero, from Culiacán, asks: “Who was the big leaguer who hit only two home runs in his career, one in his first at-bat and the other in his last at-bat?”

Dear friend Juve: It was John Milner. He hit his first home run with the Yankees in his first trip to the plate, on September 1, 1966; the other, on September 27, 1969, with the Dodgers, after which he retired. Unique case.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

