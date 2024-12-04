Image Credit: MLB

Ticket purchase proceeds in December for the MLB Speedway Classic Presented by Buildsubmarines.com will go to hurricane relief

Sales for Event Scheduled for August 2nd in Bristol, TN, Will Support Local Relief Groups Appalachia Service Project and Mountain Ways; MLB Commits Total of $50,000

Major League Baseball (MLB) today announced a charitable ticket program to support local relief groups in response to devastating effects of Hurricane Helene across the greater Appalachia Mountain region. Proceeds of ticket sales during the month of December for the MLB Speedway Classic presented by BuildSubmarines.com will be donated to Appalachia Service Project and Mountain Ways,with a total commitment of $50,000 that will be split evenly between the two nonprofits.

General public tickets for the MLB Speedway Classic presented by BuildSubmarines.com are available for purchase on MLB.com/SpeedwayClassic, beginning tomorrow, Thursday, December 5th at 10:00 a.m. ET. A maximum of eight (8) tickets are allowed per order and all ticket sales will be conducted online. All tickets will be delivered digitally and available on mobile devices through the MLB Ballpark app and the Ticketmaster app.

The historic national regular season game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will be played at iconic Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. (ET) on FOX. The MLB Speedway Classic will mark the first American or National League game ever played in Tennessee, which will become the fifth different state across the country since 2016 to host an MLB game that will be a first-time AL or NL contest. A baseball diamond ready for a Major League game will be built inside the famed Bristol track at one of the largest standalone sporting venues in the nation.

This charitable donation is a continuation of Baseball’s ongoing efforts to support relief in the aftermath of both Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which includes a recent $1 million contribution to the American Red Cross. These donations have been made through the MLB Together platform (MLBTogether.com) which has served as the league’s centralized social responsibility umbrella. MLB is an active partner of the Red Cross Disaster Recovery program, which includes an annual financial commitment and fundraising support for the organization’s critical disaster relief work.

Press Release Courtesy of MLB

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports