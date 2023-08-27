Ohtani will continue bat in hand – Ohtani Seguirá Bate En Mano

The cannibal asks her husband, the cannibal:

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – SHOHEI Ohtani now has dozens of pillow conversation topics.

As he settles his head for the night’s sleep, he will, of course, ask about the $500 million or more that awaits him, based on his future free agent contract…

He will ask about the decision when to have Tommy John surgery, right away or at the end of the current season…

He will want to know if it would be good to try to stay in Anaheim, where he has been very loved by the owner Arturo Moreno, or will he explore other places…

He will want to find out what life will be like for a Japanese in the heart of New York wearing the Yankees or Mets uniform…

He will be eager to hear the pillow announce to him if, after the intervention, he will be able to be as effective a pitcher as he has been up to now…

Shohei will ask his pillow how to handle those 500 and more million dollars.

This specimen, caught in Japan by the scouts of the Angels, has caused a stir in the world of baseball for very good reasons:

He can throw nine innings of outs and then hit a home run to win 1-0.

I mean, after more than 120 years, someone comparable to George Herman (Babe) Ruth has come into baseball.

But this phenomenon has suffered an elbow injury, and he won’t be able to pitch anymore this season, and maybe not in 2024 either, if he is finally subjected to the Tommy John surgery.

The Japanese will consult with his pillow about what to do, or how to act in case he would be injured and without a team, or with his own Californian club or another club, that dares to hire him, operated and everything else.

Ohtani’s mental drama is due to today’s multi-million dollar contracts. In Ruth’s time, if Ruth finished a season injured, his team just waited for him to recover and play ball again.

The reserve clause, hated by big leaguers before Marvin Miller, prevented further major league contract disputes.

The millions of dollars of nowadays, provided in large part by ESPN and FOX did not exist back in the days of Ruth either.

Two thousand 800 million dollars are paid each year to televise the best of the Majors.

What they have decided, the pillow, Moreno and Shohei, is that the young man will continue hitting, that he will not pitch anymore for now, that he will have surgery after October and return in 2025 with whoever signs him as an injured free agent…

Tomorrow is another day; we’ll see!…

(En Español)

Ohtani Seguirá Bate En Mano

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – SHOHEI Ohtani tiene ahora docenas de temas de conversación con su almohada.

Cuando acomoda la cabeza rumbo al sueño nocturno, le consultará, por supuesto, acerca de los $500 o más millones que le esperan, según futuro contrato de agente libre…

Le preguntará sobre la decisión de cuándo operarse con la Tommy John, si en seguida o al final de la actual temporada…

Querrá saber si será bueno tratar de quedarse en Anaheim, donde ha sido muy querido por el propietario Arturo Moreno, o investigar otros rumbos…

Querrá informarse cómo será la vida de un japonés en el corazón de Nueva York y uniformado con los Yankees o con los Mets…

Estará ansioso por oír a la almohada anunciarle si, después de la intervención, podrá ser tan efectivo lanzador como hasta ahora…

Le preguntará Shohei a su almohada cómo manejar esos 500 y más millones de dólares.

Este ejemplar, pescado en tierras niponas por los scouts de los Angelinos, ha causado revuelo en el mundo del beisbol por muy buenos motivos:

Puede tirar nueve ceros y sacar la bola de jonrón para ganar 1-0.

Es decir, después de más de 120 años, ha aparecido en el beisbol alguien comparable con George Herman (Babe) Ruth.

Pero este fenómeno está lesionado del codo, ya no podrá lanzar más en esta temporada y quizá tampoco en 2024, si finalmente, lo someten a la Tommy John.

Consultará el japonés con su almohada qué hacer, cómo actuar en este caso, cuando quedaría lesionado y sin equipo, o en poder de su mismo club californiano o de otro club que se atreva a contratarlo, operado y todo lo demás.

El drama mental de Ohtani se debe a los multi millones de hoy día. En la época de Ruth, si él terminaba una campaña lesionado, su equipo esperaba que se recuperara y play ball otra vez.

La cláusula de reserva, odiada por los bigleaguers de antes de Marvin Miller, impedía mayores controversias contractuales en Grandes Ligas.

Tampoco existían los millones de dólares de ahora, aportados en gran parte por ESPN y FOX. Dos mil 800 millones de dólares pagan cada año, por televisar lo mejor de las Mayores.

Lo que han decidido, la almohada, Moreno y Shohei, es que el mozo siga bateando, que no lance más por ahora, se opere después de octubre y regrese en 2025 con quien lo haya contratado como agente libre y lesionado…

¡Amanecerá y veremos!…

