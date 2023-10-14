Acuña and His History in the World Series – Acuña y Su Historia en Las Series Mundiales

“The last straw for the operating doctor, is to have the last name Surgeon”… Anonymous.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – A headline shocked me a few days ago, it said: “So-and-so wants to reach the World Series.”

Journalism stupidity! A player who does not want to “make it to the World Series” should go home and forget about baseball.

From training, and throughout the season, a player works in search of the formula to reach the October Classic.

It happens that many do not make it, even though they are extraordinary ballplayers.

Ronald Acuña could not play in the 2021 World Series, when Atlanta beat the Astros, because he suffered a knee injury. And now, the Phillies have cut off the Braves’ path to Fall glory.

Manager Brian Snitker told Ronald a month ago: “This time, you’re finally going to play in the World Series.”

For some it is very easy to get there.

Yogi Berra, who played for the Yankees between 1946 and 1965, appeared in 14, of which they won 10, so the remembered thinker collected 10 victorious rings.

Yogi hit for .274 in his 14 World Series, with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs.

But another Yankee, Dave Winfield, one of the best big leaguer of his time, was even mocked by the Yankees’ owner George Steinbrenner, when in the 1981 Series against the Dodgers, he hit for .045 average, a single hit in 22 at-bats. .

And Winfield wore the uniform again in the World Series, when in 1992, with the Blue Jays, he could only improve his average in the Series to .136.

The opposite was that of Reggie Jackson, whose power exploded in the Series, which is why Steinbrenner named him “Mr. October.”

Reggie hit three historic home runs in the 1977 Series against the Dodgers and two more against them again in 1978, when he hit .391 with eight RBIs.

In the Dodger Stadium clubhouse, after the sixth and final game of that Series, I heard Reggie answer a question like this:

“That’s right, I come to the different stadium in the World Series! Because, to deserve these honors, we spend the entire year dedicated to the game. Nothing in baseball is superior to playing in a World Series. “I feel like another player in these games, I feel very superior to what I really am.”

Now, the obligatory question:

Does the fact that the Braves are out of the World Series rule out Acuña as a candidate for MVP of the year in the National League?

I don’t think so. It would be necessary to find someone with greater merits than him during the season, whose team is the one from the National League in the 2023 World Series.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Acuña y Su Historia en Las Series Mundiales

“El colmo de un cirujano es ser de apellido Lopera”… Anónimo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – UN titular me conmocionó hace unos días, decía: “Fulano de tal quiere llegar a la Serie Mundial”.

¡Qué tontería periodística! Porque un pelotero que no quiera “llegar a la Serie Mundial”, debe irse a su casa y olvidarse del beisbol.

Desde los entrenamientos, y durante toda la temporada se labora en busca de la fórmula para llegar al clásico de octubre.

Ocurre que muchos no llegan, aún siendo extraordinarios peloteros.

Ronald Acuña no pudo participar en la de 2021, cuando la ganaron a los Astros, porque estaba lesionado de una rodilla. Y ahora, los Phillies han cortado la ruta de los Bravos hacia la gloria de Otoño.

El mánager, Brian Sniker, le había dicho hace un mes a Ronald: “Esta vez, finalmente, vas a jugar en la Serie Mundial”.

Para algunos es muy fácil llegar. Yogi Berra, quien jugara para los Yankees entre 1946 y 1965, apareció en 14, de las cuales ganaron 10, por lo que el recordado pensador coleccionó 10 sortijas de los victoriosos.

Bateó Yogi para 274 en sus 14 Series Mundiales, con 12 jonrones y 39 careras impulsadas.

Pero Dave Winfield, uno de los mejores bigleaguers de su época, fue hasta motivo de burla por el propietario de los Yankees, George Stienbrenner, cuando en la Serie de 1981, frente a los Dodgers, bateó para 0.45, un hit sencillo en 22 turnos.

Y Winfield volvió a vestir un uniforme en Serie Mundial, cuando en 1992, con los Blue Jays, sólo pudo mejorar su promedio en las Series hasta 136.

Caso contrario fue el de Reggie Jackson, cuyo poder estallaba en las Series, por lo que Steinbrenner lo tituló “Míster Octubre”.

Reggie disparó tres jonrones históricos en la Serie de 1977, frente a los Dodgers y dos más contra ellos mismos en la de 1978, cuando bateó para 391, con ocho carreras impulsadas.

En el clubhouse del Dodger Stadium, después del sexto y último juego de esa Serie, oí a Reggie responder así a una pregunta:

“¡Así es, vengo al estadio diferente en Series Mundiales! Porque, para merecer estos honores, es que nos pasamos todo el año entregados al juego. Nada en el beisbol es superior a jugar en una Serie Mundial. Me siento otro pelotero en estos juegos, me siento muy superior a lo que realidad soy”.

Ahora, la pregunta obligada:

¿Que los Bravos estén fuera de la Serie Mundial, descarta a Acuña como candidato a Más Valioso del año en la Nacional?

No lo creo. Habría que conseguir a alguno con mayores méritos que él en la temporada, cuyo equipo fuera el de la Nacional en la Serie Mundial 2023.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

