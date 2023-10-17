Culopicoso en La Real Academia Española – “Culopicoso” (itchy-ass) In the Spanish Royal Academy

“If Christopher Columbus had not arrived in America, would we all be happy without the colonoscopies?”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – AS always, today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Otherwise, I can’t answer you.

José Gómez of Banning, California, asks: “Doesn’t the five-day inactivity before their postseason affect the top-ranked teams?”

Dear friend Pepe: It is very possible that it could affect the players.

However, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and his partners at ESPN and FOX, have spent time considering a change to the system applied this year.

Danilo Rodríguez, from Puerto La Cruz, asks: “What would you recommend to those Major League players who wear such ugly and ridiculous beards? They think they look good with that appearance.

And another question, what does the word culopicoso (itchy-ass) mean, where does it come from, or is it something of your own making?”

Dear friend Danny: I don’t have any recommendations for them, because given the lack of personality, they follow that disgusting trend, as they seem not capable of making their own decisions.

And the word culopicoso (itchy-ass), refers to exactly that.

The Spanish Royal Academy of Language is about to accept the word.

Lisandro Ramírez P. from Aguas Calientes asks: “When will the elevation ceremony to the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame be this year?”

Dear friend Chandro: On Thursday, November 9, at seven at night, at the elegant headquarters in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Tony Goncalves, from Caracas, asks: “If a team prepares a strategic lineup against a certain pitcher, but at the last minute they change that pitcher, is that correct?”

Dear friend TG: Yes. And the other manager can modify his entire line-up.

Romel J. Millán R. from Puerto La Cruz, asks: “Three runners on the bases, one out, second inning of the last inning, score tied. They hit a fly ball to the outfield, the third baseman makes a pee-run and reaches home safely.

The defensive manager appeals to the runner from second, since he went to third without retaking the base.

They declare out and the race is void. The game remained tied. Is that correct?”

Dear friend Romo: That’s correct.

José G. Salinas T. from Cumaná, asks: “After how many years of service can a Major League player collect his pension, how much does it amount to; And if they elevate him to the Hall of Fame, do they pay him anything for that?”

Dear friend Cheché: After one day as a bigleaguer, he can receive a pension, the amount of which depends on how long he played; Because of Cooperstown, he doesn’t get any money.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

(En Español)

Culopicoso En La Real Academia

“De no haber llegado a América Cristóbal Colón, estaríamos todos felices, sin las colonoscopías?”… Pacomio.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como siempre, hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, mándame tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. O no puedo contestarte.

José Gómez, de Banning, California, pregunta: “¿No afecta a los equipos mejor clasificados la inactividad de cinco días antes de su postemporada?”

Amigo Pepe: Es muy posible que sí. Pero, el comisionado, Rob Manfred, y sus socios de ESPN y FOX se han dedicado a considerar un cambio en el sistema aplicado este año.

Danilo Rodríguez, de Puerto La Cruz, pregunta: “¿Que le recomendaría usted a esos peloteros de Grandes Ligas, que usan barbas tan feas y ridículas? Ellos creen que se ven bien con esa facha.

Y otra pregunta, ¿qué significa la palabra culopicoso, de dónde proviene, o es algo propio suyo?”

Amigo Danny: No les recomiendo nada, porque ellos, faltos de personalidad, siguen la asquerosa moda, ya que se consideran sin decisión propia. Y culopicoso es quien se inquieta porque le pica eso.

La Real Academia de la Lengua está por aceptar la palabra.

Lisandro Ramírez P. de Aguas Calientes pregunta: “Cuándo será el acto de elevación al Salón de la Fama del Beisbol mexicano este año?”

Amigo Chandro: El jueves nueve de noviembre, a la siete de la noche, en la elegante sede de Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Tony Goncalves, de Caracas, pregunta: “Si un equipo prepara una alineación estratégica frente a determinado lanzador, pero a última hora cambian a ese pitcher, ¿es correcto eso?”

Amigo TG: Sí. Y el otro mánager puede modificar todo su line-up.

Romel J. Millán R. de Puerto La Cruz, pregunta: “Tres corredores en las bases, un out, segunda entrada del último inning, pizarra empatada. Conectan fly al outfield, el de tercera hace pisi-corre y llega safe a home.

El mánager a la defensiva apela al corredor de segunda, ya que salió a tercera sin repisar la base.

Decretan out y nula la carrera. El juego siguió empatado. ¿Es correcto eso?”

Amigo Romo: Es correcto.

José G. Salinas T. de Cumaná, pregunta: “¿A los cuántos años de servicio puede un pelotero de Grandes Ligas cobrar su pensión, a cuánto asciende; y si lo elevan al Hall de la Fama, ¿le pagan algo por eso?”

Amigo Cheché: Después de un día de bigleaguer, puede recibir pensión, cuyo monto depende de cuánto tiempo jugó; por lo de Cooperstown, no recibe ningún dinero.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

