Harp Helú Will Be Elevated to The Hall of Fame – Harp Helú Será Elevado al Salón De La Fama

“Modern technology is not to blame, we are guilty who do not use it properly”… Ana María Polo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – LIKE every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from, or I won’t be able to answer you. Very thankful.

Jacinto Peñaranda, from Culiacán, asks: “When there was no television or Internet, how did people in Latin America find out what was happening in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Chinto: We had to wait until the next day, when the reports sent by wire from the international news agencies, appeared in the newspapers.

Dionisio Gil, from Caracas, asks: “Why did a veteran big leaguer of such high quality like José Altuve made such a tremendous and costly mistake by not stepping on second base when returning to first after the caught fly ball?”

Dear friend Dioni: Instinctively he believed he needed all the time to return. It was a mental mistake, rather than a physical one. He thought he was doing the best and it turned out to be the worst.

Things of the baseball game.

Constantino Rivas, from Mexico City, asks: “Do you know who will be inducted into the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame this year?”

Friend Tino: The event will take place on November 9th at 7:00pm. They will elevate the historic Alfredo Harp Helú, one of the gentlemen who has brought such brilliance and quality to the sport-spectacle in Mexico.

Besides Mr. Harp Helú, Luis Arredondo, Roberto Vizcarra, Javier Robles, Noé Muñoz, Juan Gabriel Castro, Alejo Ahumada, Jesús Moreno and Tomás Herrera will also be inducted into The Hall of Fame.

That is what the engineer Francisco Padilla Dávila, Director of the Exhibition, has kindly informed me from Monterrey.

Anabell Sianisón, from Newark, New Jersey, asks: “What was the story that my dad used to tell, about a certain big leaguer who lost his pants during a Major League game?

I heard it when I was very little, but I don’t remember it, and my father passed away.”

Of course beautiful friend: It must be the story of John McGraw in 1891, third baseman of the Orioles, who wanted to do to Big Delahanty, of the Phillies, what he did to all the runners who, on his base, were getting ready to run on a sacrifice fly; grab them by the back of their belt, taking advantage of the fact that only one umpire work the games

But on that occasion, Delahanty let his belt loose from its buckle, and when he took off running, the belt was left in McGraw’s hands, and Delahanty was able to run. But his pants came down, so he got rid of them, and reached home safe, in his underwear.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Harp Helú Serå Elevado al Salón de la Fama

“La tecnología moderna no tiene la culpa, culpables somos nosotros que no la usamos debidamente”… Ana María Polo.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, mándame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes, o no puedo contestarte. Muy agradecido.

Jacinto Peñaranda, de Culiacán, pregunta: “Cuando no había televisión, ni Internet, ¿cómo se enteraban en Latinoamérica de lo que ocurría en Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Chinto: Había que esperar al día siguiente, cuando aparecían en los diarios, los cables de las agencias noticiosas internacionales.

Dionisio Gil, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Por qué un bigleaguer veterano y de tan alta calidad como José Altuve, cometió ese tremendo y costoso error de no repisar la segunda base para devolverse a primera tras el fly atrapado?”

Amigo Dioni: Instintivamente creyó necesitar todo el tiempo para el regreso. Fue una falla mental, más que física. Pensó hacer lo mejor y resultó lo peor. Cosas del beisbol.

Constantino Rivas, de Ciudad de México pregunta: “¿Sabe Ud. a quiénes elevarán este año al Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Mexicano?”

Amigo Tino: Será el nueve de noviembre a las siete de la noche. Elevarán a uno de los caballeros que más brillo y calidad han brindado al deporte espectáculo en México, al histórico Alfredo Harp Helú.

También elevarán a Luis Arredondo, Roberto Vizcarra, Javier Robles, Noé Muñoz, Juan Gabriel Castro, Alejo Ahumada, Jesús Moreno y Tomás Herrera.

Así me lo ha informado gentilmente, desde Monterrey, el ingeniero Francisco Padilla Dávila, Director del Salón.

Anabell Sianisón, de Newark, New Jersey, pregunta: “¿Cuál es la historia que solía contar mi papá, de cierto corredor que en juego de Grandes Ligas quedó sin pantalones?”

La oí siendo muy niña, pero no la recuerdo, y ya mi padre murió.

Por favor, Amiga Bella: Debe ser el caso de John McGraw en 1891, tercera base de los Orioles, quien quiso hacerle a Big Delahanty, de los Phillies, lo que le hacía a todos los corredores que, en su base, se preparaban para el pisi corre; agarrarlos por la parte trasera del cinturón, aprovechando que trabajaba un solo umpire;

Pero esa vez, Delahanty se sacó el cinto de la hebilla, por lo que, al salir en carrera, quedó el cinturón en manos de McGraw, y así Delahanty pudo correr. Solo que los pantalones se le fueron abajo, pero se deshizo de ellos, y así llegó a home safe, y en calzoncillo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, entrando por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5