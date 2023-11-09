“Immortality will arrive tonight in Monterrey”… Luis Segura D.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Why is the Mexican Baseball Hall of Fame considered the best in the world, after Cooperstown?

The Answer: Because the headquarters, in Monterrey, Nuevo León, is a building built especially for the case, the elections each year of the immortals are very serious and the management of such machinery is in the hands of true professionals.

Tonight, at seven, there will be the elevation ceremony of the year 2023, which is of a very special historical significance: Alfredo Harp Helú arrives at the Hall, the third of the three men who have been significant, unique, in the protection and sponsorship to make possible the brilliant history of this sporting spectacle in Mexican territory.

The other two patrons of the story were Jorge Pasquel and Alejo Peralta.

Without the three of them, multimillionaires for their businesses beyond baseball, this sport-spectacle would not be as big as it is in Mexican territory.

Pasquel was a long time ahead of the Major Leagues in two important aspects: he hired numerous blacks, before 1947, to play alongside whites in Mexico; and all of them, white and black, paid them salaries much higher than what they earned in the United States, to be able to take them.

Pasquel, who went on to own every team in the Mexican League, was elevated to the Monterrey Hall of Fame in 1971.

Peralta, elevated in 1983, became a broad protector of all franchise owners. So much so that he gave millions of dollars to several teams, so that the League could survive the strike declared by ANABE in 1980.

Harp Helú turned the Mexico City headquarters into the Major Leagues by building a stadium for its Diablos Rojos, El Diamante de Fuego, with all the characteristics of the best in the United States. And he also donated the enormous and functional building, exclusive to the Hall of Fame, in Monterrey.

Along with him, today they also elevate Luis Arredondo, Roberto Vizcarra, Javier Robles, Noé Muñoz, Juan Gabriel Castro, Alejo Ahumada, Jesús Moreno and Tomás Herrera, as informed to me by engineer Francisco Padilla Dávila, Director of the Hall.

It is to these three gentlemen that in Mexico, 14 Professional Baseball Leagues play good baseball for 12 months of each year. Like in no other country in this world.

(En Español)

Los 3 Mecenas Del Beisbol Mexicano

“La inmortalidad llegará esta noche en Monterrey”… Luis Segura D.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: ¿Por qué el Salón de la Fama del Beisbol Mexicano es considerado lo mejor del mundo, después del de Cooperstown?

La Respuesta: Porque la sede, en Monterrey, Nuevo León, es un edificio construido especialmente para el caso, las elecciones cada año de los inmortales son muy serias y el manejo de tal maquinaria está en manos de auténticos profesionales.

Esta noche, a las siete, será el acto de elevación del año 2023, el cual es de un significado histórico muy especial: Llega al Salón, Alfredo Harp Helú, el tercero de los tres hombres que han sido significativos, únicos, en la protección y patrocinio para hacer posible la brillante historia de este espectáculo deportivo en territorio mexicano.

Los otros dos mecenas de la historia fueron Jorge Pasquel y Alejo Peralta.

Sin ellos tres, multimillonarios por sus negocios más allá del beisbol, no sería este deporte-espectáculo tan grande como lo es en territorio mexicano.

Pasquel se adelantó en mucho tiempo a las Grandes Ligas en dos importantes aspectos: Contrató a numerosos negros, antes de 1947, para que jugaran junto con los blancos en México; y todos ellos, blancos y negros, les pagó honorarios muy superiores a lo que ganaban en Estados Unidos, para poder llevárselos.

Pasquel, quien llegó a ser propietario de todos los equipos de la Liga Mexicana, fue elevado al Salón de la Fama de Monterrey en 1971.

Peralta, elevado en 1983, se convirtió en amplio protector de todos los propietarios de franquicias. Tanto, que entregó millones de dólares a varios equipos, para que la Liga pudiera subsistir ante la huelga que declaró la ANABE, en 1980.

Harp Helú convirtió en Grandes Ligas la sede de Ciudad de México, al construir para sus Diablos Rojos, un estadio, El Diamante de Fuego, con todas las características de los mejores de Estados Unidos. Y también donó el enorme y funcional edificio, exclusivo para el Salón de la Fama, en Monterrey.

Junto con él, también elevan hoy a Luis Arredondo, Roberto Vizcarra, Javier Robles, Noé Muñoz, Juan Gabriel Castro, Alejo Ahumada, Jesús Moreno y Tomás Herrera, según me lo informa el ingeniero Francisco Padilla Dávila, Director del Salón.

A esos tres caballeros se debe que en México, 14 Ligas de Beisbol Profesional, jueguen buena pelota durante 12 meses de cada año. Como en ningún otro país en este mundo.

