Believe In God, But What Is God? – Creer En Dios, Pero ¿Qué Cosa Es Dios?

“They do not love God, those who become rich with donations from poor people deceived through scamming churches”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing from. Very thankful.

Edgar D. Rojas, from Valencia, asks: “What is your belief regarding God and what do you think of the Bible?

Dear friend Ed: The best thing about God is that everyone imagines him how they want and how they can.

For me it is something unmatched because of its magnificence. A unique strength, intelligence and ability, so he was able to create, this admirable machinery called life, which are humans, animals and plants.

Doctors, veterinarians and botanists have not been able to fully understand what we are like or what we are.

You can call that divine force God, nature or unknown wonder. Something so wise and powerful, that created the universe with its stars, the planets, air, water, silence, sound, music, poetry, intelligence, everything.

Now, I don’t believe that God rewards the good or punishes the bad. Many bad people have died multimillionaires, after living happily for many decades, and many good people have died young, after a life of anguish and destitution.

But regarding that invisible, great.

My God is everything that surrounds me. I take care to do what I should do and avoid the other. And that has given me the best results. Nothing to fear on my conscience.

As for the Bible, it is a well-written book, fun to read and enjoy, but very dangerous if one believes the group of brilliant intellectuals who put those letters in order. I always ask God to take guard me from the Bible, and I take care of everything else.

Joaquín Migleacho, from Mazatlán, says: “Your record is unbeatable, since you are the first Latin American to vote for the candidates for the Cooperstown Hall of Fame. How do you top that, the first one!?”

Danilo Rodríguez, from Puerto La Cruz, asks: “What do you think of Ender Azócar, signed by the Red Sox? I think they gave him a very low bonus.”

Dear friend Dan: Bonuses are not paid on a whim, as you think, but after extensive studies done by scouts and agents, who know more about it than you and me. It may be that the boy develops above the value of the bonus, but also that he develops below.

And my opinion about Ender is that we wait and see what happens.

Thanks to the life that he has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Creer En Dios, Pero ¿Qué Cosa Es Dios?

“No aman a Dios, quienes se hacen ricos con donaciones de pobres engañados a través de iglesias estafadoras”… Joseph McKadew.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los miércoles, hoy es Día del Correo. Por favor, mándame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde escribes. Muy agradecido.

Edgar D. Rojas, de Valencia, pregunta: “¿Cuál es tu creencia con respecto a Dios y qué opinas de la Biblia?

Amigo Ed: Lo mejor de Dios es que cada quien lo imagina cómo quiere y como puede.

Para mí es algo inigualable por lo magnífico. Un fuerza, una inteligencia y una habilidad únicas, por lo que pudo crear, esta admirable maquinaria llamada vida, que somos humanos, animales y plantas.

Médicos, veterinarios y botánicos, no han podido conocer totalmente cómo somos ni qué somos.

A esa fuerza divina puedes llamarla Dios, naturaleza o maravilla desconocida. Algo tan sabio y poderoso, que creó al universo con sus astros, los planetas, el aire, el agua, el silencio, el sonido, la música, la poesía, la inteligencia, todo.

Ahora, no creo que Dios premie a los buenos ni castigue a los malos. Muchos malos han muerto multimillonarios, tras vivir felices, muchas décadas, y numerosos buenos, murieron jóvenes, después una vida de angustias e indigencia.

Pero respecto a eso invisible, grandioso.

Mi Dios es cuanto me rodea. Me cuido de hacer lo que debo hacer y evitar lo otro. Y eso me ha dado los mejores resultados. Nada qué temer en mi conciencia.

En cuanto a la Biblia, es un libro bien escrito, divertido para leer y para disfrutar, pero muy peligroso si uno le cree a la bola de brillantes intelectuales que puso en orden esas letras. Siempre le pido a Dios que me cuide de la Biblia, que de todo lo demás me cuido yo.

Joaquín Migleacho, de Mazatlán, opina: “Record imbatible el suyo, ya que ha sido el primer latinoamericano llamado para votar por los candidatos para el Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown. ¿¡Cómo superar eso, el primero!?”

Danilo Rodríguez, de Puerto La Cruz, pregunta: “¿Qué opina de Ender Azócar, firmado por los Medias Rojas? Considero que le dieron bono muy bajo”.

Amigo Dan: Los bonos no se pagan a capricho, como crees, sino después de amplios estudios hechos por scouts y agentes, quienes saben más de eso que tú y que yo. Puede ser que el muchacho se desarrolle por encima del valor del bono, pero también que sea por debajo. Y mi opinión sobre Ender, es que esperemos a ver qué ocurre.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, si entras por: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5