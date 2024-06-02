Miami Marlins celebrate Puerto Rican Heritage Saturday, June 8th

Marlins PR Jersey Giveaway day - Image Credit: Miami Marlins

CABO ROJO, PR — The first few weeks of June is a major week for Puerto Ricans in New York City and in several other parts of the country. From June 1st to the second Sunday in June Puerto Ricans flags will begin to flourish and be seen throughout New York City and beyond. The reason is that on the second Sunday of June, N.Y.C hosts one of the largest parades in the country along NYC’s Fifth Ave, the National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

Since 1958 Puerto Rican’s in NYC have held the parade to promote Puerto Rican culture from both the Island and the mainland. The parade is the only Latino heritage parade that takes place on iconic 5th Avenue and is the oldest and longest running Latino heritage parade in all the city.

In addition to the parade in New York City, there are currently over fifty smaller parades that take place throughout the United States. So, it is refreshing to see the Miami Marlins host a Puerto Rican Heritage Celebration on the weekend of the Puerto Rican Day Parade in NYC. Congrats to the Marlins for their cultural sensitivity of understanding many of the Latinos that live in South Florida which includes a major Puerto Rican community.

The Marlins put out the following Press Release that we share with our readers:

Join us at loanDepot park for our Puerto Rican Heritage Celebration on Saturday, June 8 at 7:35 PM. Come out to the ballpark with your friends and family and represent the Puerto Rican community as the Marlins take on the Cleveland Guardians!

Each ticket includes a Puerto Rican Heritage Marlins jersey designed by local artist Atomik with Cushy Gigs Creative. Keep the fiesta going with a postgame concert presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL in the West Plaza featuring Christian Alicea!

