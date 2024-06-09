Why Is It Extremely Difficult to Hit a Baseball – Por Qué Es Tan Difícil Batear la Bola de Beisbol 

“When you’ve won the game, your wife looks like Marilyn Monroe, the trees are greener and the whiskey tastes better”… Billy Martin.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Until yesterday, 20,799 players had played in the Major Leagues since 1871, in 154 years, including the 158 during five years of the National Association, 1871-1875.

And only 33 have been able to hit cleanly three thousand times. The first, Adrián (CAP) Anson, on July 18, 1896. He finished with 3,011. The last, Miguel Cabrera, on August 23, 2022. His total was of 3,174 with a .307 batting average.

With Miguel, there have been six natives of Latin America in the exclusive group. The others: Albert Pujols, 3,384, .296; Adrián Beltré, 3,166, .286; Rod Carew, 3,053, .328; Rafael Palmeiro, 3,020, .288; Roberto Clemente, 3,000, .317.

I must emphasize: These numbers are a clear demonstration of how difficult the art of hitting is. Only 33 have managed to connect for hits three thousand or more times, among 20,799 who have passed and are in the Majors.

And there are two outliers who connected more than 4,000 hits, Pete Rose, 4,256, his average was 303; and Ty Cobb, 4,189, final average of .366.

The thing is, that the round shape of the bat makes it very difficult to connect the ball well. If the bat was square, with four flat sides of course, there would be a greater chance of hitting the pitches with the strongest part of the bat.

Because, under the current circumstances, if you connect with the top part of the bat, you will produce a fly ball. Eight out of every 10 batters who hit fly balls are outs. If you hit just a little bit under the bat, what will come out is a ground ball. Nine out of 10 hitters ground balls are outs.

To hit lines (and eight out of 10 lines are uncatchable), you need to make the thickest part of the roundness of the bat hit the ball, also in its most central part, neither lower nor higher.

Those who achieve that accuracy three or more times, in every 10 at bats, like Luis Arráez, who currently hits for .337, are extraordinary hitters. In addition to Arráez, this year, hitting .300 or more: Jurickson Profar, .325; Bobby Witt Jr., .323; Juan Soto, .318; Marcell Ozuna, .316; Mookie Betts, .312; Shohei Ohtani, .312; William Contreras, .311; Masyn Winn, .310; Salvador Pérez, .305; Brice Turang, 303; Jeremy Pena, .303; Adley Rutschman, .301; Elías Díaz, .301.

In addition, they have to deal in their quest for a .300 average season, with curves, sliders, changeups, knuckleballs, screwballs, etc.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent file of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, entering: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Por Qué Es Tan Difícil Batear Una Pelota de Beisbol

“Cuando se ha ganado el juego, la esposa de uno se parece a Marilyn Monroe, los árboles son más verdes y el whiskey sabe mejor”… Billy Martin.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hasta ayer, habían jugado en Grandes Ligas, desde 1871, en 154 años, 20 mil 799 peloteros, incluso los 158 durante cinco años de la National Association, 1871-1875.

Y solamente 33 han podido batear de hit tres mil veces, el primero, Adrián (CAP) Anson, el 18 de julio de 1896. Terminó con tres mil 11. El último, Miguel Cabrera, el 23 de agosto de 2022. Su total fue de tres mil 174 hits, para promedio de .307.

Con Miguel han sido seis,, los nativos de Latinoamérica, en el exclusivo grupo. Los otros: Albert Pujols, 3,384, .296; Adrián Beltré, 3,166, .286; Rod Carew, 3,053, .328; Rafael Palmeiro, 3,020, .288; Roberto Clemente, 3,000, .317.

Recalco: Estos números son patente demostración de cuán difícil es el arte de batear. Solo 33 han logrado conectar tres mil y más veces de hit, entre 20 mil 799 que han pasado y están en las Mayores.

Y hay dos extraños terrestres que dispararon más de 4,000 hits, Pete Rose, 4,256, su promedio quedó en 303; y Ty Cobb, 4,189, promedio final de .366.

Es que esa forma redonda del bate, hace muy difícil conectar bien la bola. Si el bate fuera cuadrado, de cuatro lados planos por supuesto, habría más chance de chocar los lanzamientos con lo más poderoso del bate.

Porque, dentro de las circunstancias actuales, si conectas con la parte del bate de arriba, producirás un fly. Ocho de cada 10 bateadores que conectan flys son outs. Si conectas solo un poco abajo del bate, lo que saldrá será un roletazo. Nueve de cada 10 bateadores de roletazos, son outs.

Para batear líneas (y ocho de cada 10 líneas son incogibles), necesitas lograr que la parte más gruesa de la redondez del bate golpee la pelota, igualmente en su parte más céntrica, ni más abajo ni más arriba.

Quienes logran esa precisión tres o más veces, en cada 10 batazos, como Luis Arráez, quien batea para .337, son extraordinarios bateadores. Además de Arráez, este año batean para .300 o más, Jurickson Profar, .325; Bobby Witt hijo, .323; Juan Soto, .318; Marcell Ozuna, .316; Mookie Betts, .312; Shohei Ohtani, .312; William Contreras, .311; Masyn Winn, .310; Salvador Pérez, .305; Brice Turang, 303; Jeremy Peña, .303; Adley Rutschman, .301; Elías Díaz, .301.

Además, tienen que vencer en su misión, curvas, sliders, cambios, knuckleballs, screwballs, etc.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, entrando por: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5