Soto, Yankees And The Dodgers: It Was October

BRONX, NY — The Yankees dodged a bullet for the moment with Juan Soto and if their star outfielder was headed towards a long term stint on the injured list would that have been detrimental towards their postseason goals in October? Probably not, then again Soto is instrumental for the Yankees offense.

Soto and manager Aaron Boone got good news prior to their first meeting with the Dodgers at Yankee Stadium Friday evening, the teams first meeting in the Bronx since 2016. An ailing left forearm that revealed inflammation but no damage, thus Soto is not on the injured list. He was not in the lineup but ready off the bench.

Soto has become October baseball in June, beloved in the Bronx and missed his first game since October of 2022. Considering his record of being out of the lineup ten games in 2021, that’s three percent of season games. Regardless this was October baseball in the Bronx before a record gate crowd of 48,028 at Yankee Stadium.

A ballgame that had drama and resulted in a 11-inning 2-1 Dodgers win. It was all about the pitching and Teoscar Hernández breaking up a scoreless game with a two-run double in the 11th.

A preview of October baseball in the Bronx. The Yankees with the second best record in baseball (45-20) by percentage to the Phillies and the Dodgers leading the NL West. Barring a collapse there are possibilities they could meet in October, but they meet again the next two evenings in the Bronx.

Can a game be replicated? Very possible the next two will be close and nail biters, then again who said baseball in June would be played at pennant level fever? The stadium was electric ,a pitching duel continued with starters Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Dodgers and Yankees rookie Cody Poteet, both making their debuts at Yankee Stadium.

Yamamoto, who the Yankees tried to sign during the offseason, handled the Yankees through seven innings. The bullpens took over and Yankees reliever Ian Hamilton, the sixth used by Boone,threw an 0-2 slider to Hernández that went to the left-center field gap and scored ghost runner Shohei Ohtani from second. But there was no Yankees comeback which snapped their season high eight-game winning streak.

“This is one of those series in the regular season that is going to that have that extra juice,” Boone said. “It was a very well pitched game on both sides. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t break through today.”

Said Aaron Judge “Those are the games you want to play in. It was a fun one tonight. I just wish it would have ended a little differently.”

Though a series that could see Soto back in the lineup. He is day-to-day as Boone and Soto with Yankees physicians agreed the best thing was to sit this one out. Soto, though, had a bat in his hands and there was a tease he could be inserted as a pinch hitter that added to the drama of what was transpiring on the field.

Right-hander Yohan Ramírez (Villa Mella, Dominican Republic) recorded his first save in two years, the Dodgers his third team this season. He allowed a one-out RBI single to Aaron Judge and got Giancarlo Stanton to strike out looking followed by Anthony Rizzo retired on a foul pop. Yes, it was a drama and a postseason element of pennant baseball in June.

It had the October feel for the managers and the players. The Dodgers and Yankees franchises also have a history going back to the days when both played in New York. The Dodgers moved to their new confines in Los Angeles and left many fans disappointed when they left town 67 years ago.

“Hopefully we get to do this again sometime in late October,: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It has to and it should feel different when you come into this ballpark and you play this franchise. When you’re playing for the Dodgers and playing for the Yankees, it better feel different.”

Roberts said this was a game and two franchises that should be proud of their profession. It was that type of ballgame in the Bronx. And without Soto the Yankees looked a little different, but the Dodgers pitched well and they held the Yankees to five hits, a team that leads baseball in almost every offensive category. But without Soto, the Yankees lineup does have a different feel when Judge and Stanton are there. By all means, though, the Yankees are still potent and pitching was the story of this ballgame

And if the Yankees are cautious, as they should be with Soto, he will rest again for the next two and play that day-by-day situation. They dodged a bullet and it’s not worth taking that risk even though Soto teased everyone in the ballpark with a bat in his hands.

“We have a plan of what we’re going to do throughout these days,” Soto said. “It was a tough moment. I tried to be right there for my teammates.”

Yes, the Yankees and Soto dodged a bullet. But this was baseball in June played like it was October. And who knows maybe again for all the marbles in October?

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor to Latinosports.com – X (Formerly Twitter): @Ring786 Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

