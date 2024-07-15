Letters from Beyond: From El Cumanés To Steve Cohen – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De “El Cumanés” Para Steve Cohen

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mister Cohen:

Since I know you don’t know me, allow me inform you that, despite the many millions of dollars you have, I was much more famous throughout America than you are.

I was known as El Cumanés in our continent and parts of others. I was born in Cumaná, in a neighborhood called El Cagüire, and my first name, and as they registered me in all the prisons, was Félix Vargas Chacón.

The difference is that, supposedly, your money and fame were obtained through what is call legal, while I made my money, many millions of dollars too!, and my fame, by betting on cards and cheating.

Mister Cohen, they called me a criminal.

And as criminals, in 1979, Commissioner Bowie Kühn expelled two Hall of Famers from baseball, Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle, because they advertised on television for the Atlantic City casino, Bally’s Park Place.

Now, in 2018, commissioner Rob Manfred announced that MGM Resorts, of Las Vegas, will be a partner and home of the A’s, and they will advertise their betting sites on MLB Network, MLB.com and MLB At Bat. That is to say, a monumental relaxation.

That’s why Mr. Cohen, I understand that you are going to build a casino next to Citi Field, the home of the Mets. And according to yourself, you have resolved all the issues that needed to be resolved with the authorities, for this betting world to operate legally.

Every police there was after me for cheating at cards. And I was imprisoned many times in all types of prisons. I was even the first to be locked up in what later became the famous El Dorado prison, in Venezuela.

Unfortunately, I died on January 4, 2014, at the age of 98, and in this More Here, which you call Beyond, I cannot participate in such debauchery of betting in the Major Leagues, which I would very much like.

Because, with a ridiculous pantomime, betting on baseball was declared legal. Well, why then do they keep Pete Rose, who was one of the most famous hitters in history, execrated?

Your atmosphere is ridiculous Mr. Cohen, because there are many who have been punished since the judge, Kenesaw Mountain Landis, suspended the eight White Sox sold to bettors in 1919.

And a notable injustice on Rose.

Now, not only are you building a casino next to the stadium where your Mets play, but the A’s are ready to move into the new home, built in Las Vegas, by one of the most powerful casinos.

I’m not against betting, but I defend baseball.

A hug, with a handful of cards in each hand, all very well marked…

The Cumanés.

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De El Cumanés Para Steve Cohen

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Mister Cohen:

Como sé que no me conoce, le informo que, no obstante los muchos millones de dólares que posee, fui mucho más famoso en toda América de lo que es usted.

Como El Cumanés me conocieron en nuestro continente y partes de otros. Nací en Cumaná, en un barrio llamado El Cagüire, y mi nombre de pila, y como me registraban en todas las cárceles, era, Félix Vargas Chacón.

La diferencia es que, se supone, su dinero y su fama los obtuvo por esa vía que llaman lícita, mientras que yo hice mi dinero, ¡muchos millones de dólares también!, y mi fama, apostando a las cartas y haciendo trampas.

Mister Cohen, me tildaban de delincuente.

Y como delincuentes, en 1979, el comisionado Bowie Kühn, expulsó del beisbol a dos históricos del Hall de la Fama, Willie Mays y Mickey Mantle, porque hacían publicidad en televisión del casino de Atlantic City, Bally’s Park Place.

Ahora, en 2018, el comisionado Rob Manfred, anunció que MGM Resorts, de Las Vegas, será socio y sede de los Atléticos, y harán publicidad de sus sitios de apuestas en MLB Network, MLB.com y MLB At Bat. Es decir, un relajo monumental.

Por eso mister Cohen, comprendo que usted vaya a construir, al lado de Citi Field, la casa de los Mets, un casino. Y según usted mismo, tiene resuelto cuanto asunto había que resolver con las autoridades, para que ese mundillo de las apuestas funcione legalmente.

A mí me perseguía cuanto policía había, por hacer trampa con las cartas. Y estuve preso muchas veces en todo tipo de cárceles. Incluso, fui el primero que encerraron en lo que después fue la famosa prisión de El Dorado, en Venezuela.

Lamentablemente, morí el cuatro de enero de 2014, a los 98 años de edad, y en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, no puedo participar de tal libertinaje de apuestas en Grandes Ligas, lo que me gustaría un montón.

Porque, en una pantomima ridícula, declararon legales las apuestas en el beisbol. Pues, ¿por qué entonces mantienen execrado a Pete Rose, quien fue uno de los más insignes bateadores en la historia?

Ridículo su ambiente, mister Cohen, porque son muchos los que han castigado desde que el juez, Kenesaw Mountain Landis, suspendió a los ocho Medias Blancas vendidos a los apostadores en 1919.

Y notable injusticia sobre Rose.

Ahora, no solo usted está construyendo un casino al lado del estadio donde juegan sus Mets, sino los Atléticos listos para mudarse a la nueva casa, construida en Las Vegas, por unos de los casinos más poderosos.

No estoy en contra de las apuestas, pero defiendo al beisbol.

Un abrazo, con un puñado de cartas en cada mano, todas muy bien marcadas…

El Cumanés.

