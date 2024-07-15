Carroll’s Column: Looking ahead to Mets’ second half and MLB trade deadline

Heading into the All-Star break, Pete Alonso, and the Mets stand 49-46 on the year - Image Credit: Simon Lindenblatt/Latino Sports

NEW YORK — Trade season is upon us as Major League Baseball’s All-Star break arrives today, Monday, July 15th, with just 15 days remaining until the July 30th trade deadline…

Major League Baseball’s expansion of wild card berths has changed the calculus for many baseball teams when it comes to how they will manage the July 30th trade deadline. There are far more buyers than there are sellers of talent. Six weeks ago, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns thought he would be a seller, just as the Mets were a year ago. Our Flushing heroes were eleven games under .500 and showed no sign of having a pulse.

The Mets surprised everyone by playing crisp baseball in June, and were able, against all odds, to come into the All-Star Game break over the .500 mark. Stearns offered muted praise for his team’s turnaround at his monthly pregame press conference. My guess is Stearns is miffed he cannot engage in a teardown as the Mets have a legitimate shot at a wild card berth. In the last two years, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks advanced to the World Series after getting the last National League playoff slot.

Stearns knows it would be MLB malpractice if he does not address the Mets bullpen woes. Father Time appears to have caught up with veterans Jake Diekman and Adam Ottavino. Reid Garrett, who was solid in the first six weeks of the season, wound up on the injured list with arm issues when July rolled around. He had been getting pummeled by opposing hitters just before that when he was not issuing walks to them. Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott is name being bandied around as someone who will be relocating at the end of this month.

That brings me to Mets icon Pete Alonso who will be a free agent at the conclusion of this season. David Stearns has kept his cards close to his vest when it comes to Alonso’s future with the Mets. Team executives tend to be loyal to the players they acquire, and Alonso goes back to the Brodie Van Wagenen era., so he is not a “Stearns guy.” Another factor is Stearns would rather have a root canal than haggle with his agent, the infamous Scott Boras.

There were widely published stories about the Houston Astros inquiring about Alonso’s availability. The Mets and Astros worked on a trade a year ago in which the Mets shipped Justin Verlander to Houston for highly touted prospects. Stearns would love to have the same scenario play out with Pete.

Everything depends on where the Mets are in the standings in two weeks. If they are in a strong position for a playoff berth, Stearns will stand pat. If they are one of eight teams playing for a wildcard slot, then he may deal him and let Mark Vientos take over at first base. How the Mets fare in their four upcoming home games with the always troublesome Atlanta Braves may determine things.

Another reason David Stearns is reluctant to give a lucrative long-term contract to Alonso is he does not want to block first baseman Ryan Clifford’s path to the majors. Clifford was obtained from the Astros in the Justin Verlander trade.

Daniel Murphy getting comfortable in the booth

Former Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy appeared to be auditioning for more work on SNY as he was in the booth with Gary Cohen and Ron Darling for a Nationals-Mets game. The next day he joined Gary Apple and Jerry Blevins in their downtown studios for its pre and postgame shows. Murphy provided excellent analysis and displayed a stentorian voice.

Ryan McMahon’s background ties to Richard Nixon?

Mets radio voice, and Cardozo High School alum, Howie Rose mentioned Colorado Rockies All-Star third baseman Ryan McMahon grew up in Yorba Linda, California, which was also Richard Nixon’s hometown.

🌟 RYAN MCMAHON IS AN ALL-STAR 🌟 pic.twitter.com/9FRQfL0OF2 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 7, 2024

Rose then told the audience he visited the Nixon Museum there. He noted next month will mark the 50th anniversary of Nixon’s resignation from the presidency because of the Watergate scandal. He was impressed that the museum did not pull punches when it came to Nixon’s downfall from power.

Classic Rock Summer Concerts in Queens and Philly

Classic rock summer concerts have become a profit center for baseball teams. Blink-182, Foo Fighters, Green Day, and Def Leppard will be making stops at both Citi Field, and Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park in the upcoming weeks. Both the Mets and Phillies are promoting suite availability for those shows.

Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas throws out first pitch at Citi Field

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Cam Thomas threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Thursday’s Nationals-Mets matinee at Citi Field. It marked a rare occasion when the Nets sent a player to make a promotional appearance outside of Kings County.

Summer days at the ballpark ⚾️@24_camthomas threw out the first pitch at today’s @Mets game! pic.twitter.com/JeAlPoJSVg — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) July 11, 2024

Even though Queens shares a lengthy border with Brooklyn, and there are more than two million residents living in “The World’s Borough,” the Nets ignore us. You do not have to possess an MBA from the Harvard Business School to know that this is one dumb business strategy.

All-Star Nod for Seth Lugo

Congratulations to Kansas City Royals pitcher, and former longtime Mets hurler, Seth Lugo for being named to the American League All-Star team. Among former Mets general manager Billy Eppler’s many failures were his refusal to meet with Lugo’s representative after he became a free agent at the end of the 2022 season. The Mets never gave Lugo a legitimate chance to become a starting pitcher, as they figured they had a solid rotation.

Of course, that was proven to be erroneous.

2026 MLB All-Star Game in Philly

Speaking of the All-Star Game, it does not appear to be returning to New York any time soon, but in two years it will be held 100 miles south of us in Philadelphia. It will be a signature part of the 250th anniversary celebration of the founding of the United States.

The City of Brotherly Love’s convention and visitors’ bureaus have already begun the planning for it. It should be noted that the bicentennial celebration in 1976 did not generate the tourist revenue windfall Philadelphia officials expected.

Charlie Hustle coming soon to HBO + Welcome to the J-Rod Show on Fox Sports

HBO will be debuting a four-part series on the life of Pete Rose titled “Charlie Hustle” on July 24, while Fox Sports is profiling Seattle Mariners slugger Julio Rodriguez with a just released documentary titled “Welcome to the J-Rod Show.”

Eddy Curry and Michael Sweetney travel to Israel

Former New York Knicks players Eddy Curry and Michael Sweetney are touring Israel to show their support for our ally in the Middle East.

Soccer Field coming to American Dream Mall

American Dream, the East Rutherford, NJ shopping mall and entertainment center located adjacent to MetLife Stadium, has quickly become a rival to Manhattan’s Chelsea Piers when it comes to athletics.

NYC Footy, the nation’s largest amateur soccer league co-founded by Ridgewood resident Gerardo Cueva, will inaugurate American Dream’s soccer field with its “Cup of Dreams” tournament starting July 27.

Stax: Soulsville U.S.A. out now on MAX (HBO)

Fans of 1960s and early 1970s rhythm & blues and pop music, will enjoy watching “Soulsville U.S.A.’ either on HBO or on the MAX streaming service. The three-episode series tells the tumultuous fifteen-year history of Memphis-based Stax Records. Stax was an anomaly in its day as it was an integrated company, both in terms of talent and executives, which was unheard of in the Deep South.

Although its artist lineup consisted of legends as Otis Redding, Booker T and the Mgs, the Staple Singers, Isaac Hayes, and so many other greats, it was done in by both bad business decisions, and bad luck such as Redding’s premature death in a December 1967 plane crash in Madison, Wisconsin,

The passing of Oak Ridge Boys tenor Joe Bonsall

Country and pop music lost a terrific singer with the passing of Oak Ridge Boys tenor Joe Bonsall, whose lead vocals made “Elvira” a major 1981 hit, Although he was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Bonsall was born in Philadelphia.

I remember speaking with him about the humorous 1983 Oak Ridge Boys country smash, “American Made,” whose lyrics decried the fact all our consumer goods were being manufactured overseas, but no country can top ours when it comes to women. Anheuser-Busch executives loved the song so much they commissioned it for use in a Budweiser television commercial. “It’s too bad they didn’t ask us to sing it!” Bonsall chuckled. He was 76 and died from ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig Disease.

Remembering and Paying Tribute to Dr. Ruth Westheimer

When news broke Saturday of the passing of Dr. Ruth Westheimer at age 96, it seemed as if every New Yorker had met her at least once and had a story to share. She first came to prominence with her 1979 Sunday night radio show on WYNY titled “Sexually Speaking.” It was revolutionary as Dr. Ruth tackled a subject which had long been taboo with honesty and humor. Her Freudian accent also made the show work. She was a popular talk show guest for everyone from Johnny Carson to Howard Stern.

Rest in peace, Dr. Ruth.

You can read more of Lloyd Carroll’s columns posted weekly on The Queens Chronicle.