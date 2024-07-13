No Team Wanted the All-Star Game – Ningún Equipo Quería el Juego de Estrellas

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Major League Baseball All-Star Game was born against the will of the 16 team owners at that moment in history, 1933, Yankees, Senators, Red Sox, White Sox, Indians, Tigers, Carmelites, Athletics Philadelphia, New York Giants, Brooklyn Dodgers, Boston Braves, Reds, Pirates, Phillies, Cardinals, Cubs.

Expressions such as: “What are we going to receive for exposing our best players to injuries?!”… “Impossible to compete in something that does nothing to win the title!”… “We would lose three days without being able to set games for the season”… “Who would be interested in what happened in one of those games?!”

But the one with the idea, the journalist and director of the Chicago Tribune’s sports section, Arch Ward, believed that the clash between the American League and the National League would be sensational, so he was tireless in insisting on it.

By the way, Ward did not project a show every year. His idea was The All-Star Game only as part of the World’s Fair, which that year was hosted in the city of Chicago. A game for that time only.

Ward argued:

“The current situation in the United States requires us to make the World’s Fair a big, and very notable event.”

The United States was recovering from the New York Stock Exchange disaster, which occurred on Thursday, October 24, 1929, called “The Crash of ’29.” It was the Great Depression, the panic caused by that banking crisis.

And during the year of the World’s Fair, due to that collapse of the American economy, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed the Securities Act into law on May 27, just 40 days before the first All-Star Game was finally held.

The influence of the newspaper, Chicago Tribune, was enormous. And it was what determined the acceptance of the team owners.

Arch Ward and two other journalists won approval from Commissioner Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis.

And in December 1932, the announcement was made. They had already tossed a coin to decide which of the two Chicago stadiums would host the impressive show.

The coin favored the White Sox’s Comiskey Park over the Cubs’ Wrigley Field. And the date was announced: July 6, of course, in the afternoon, at one o’clock, because the game was not yet played at night.

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Ningún Equipo Quería el Juego de Estrellas

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El Juego de Estrellas de las Grandes Ligas nació contra la voluntad de los 16 propietarios de equipos de entonces, 1933, Yankees, Senadores, Medias Rojas, Medias Blancas, Indios, Tigres, Carmelitas, Atléticos de Philadelphia, Gigantes de Nueva York, Dodgers de Brooklyn, Bravos de Boston, Rojos, Piratas, Phillies, Cardenales, Cachorros.

Quedaron para la historia expresiones como: “¡¿Qué vamos a recibir por exponer a lesiones a nuestros mejores peloteros?!”… “¡Imposible competir en algo que en nada sirve para ganar el título!”… “Perderíamos tres días sin poder fijar juegos de la temporada”… “¡¿A quién le interesaría lo ocurrido en un juego de esos?!”

Pero el de la idea, el periodista director de la sección deportiva del Chicago Tribune”, Arch Ward, creía que el choque Liga Americana con la Liga Nacional sería sensacional, por lo que fue incansable en su insistencia.

Por cierto, Ward no proyectaba un espectáculo de todos los años. Su idea era El Juego de Estrellas solamente como parte de la Feria Mundial, que ese año tuvo como sede la ciudad de Chicago. Un juego para esa vez nada más.

Argumentaba Ward:

“La situación actual de Estados Unidos, necesita que hagamos de la Feria Mundial un hecho muy grande, muy notable”.

Estados Unidos se recuperaba del desastre de la Bolsa de Nueva York, ocurrido el jueves 24 de octubre de 1929, llamado “El Crack del 29”. Era la Gran Depresión, el pánico provocado por esa crisis bancaria.

Y durante el año de la Feria Mundial, debido a ese desplome de la economía estadounidense, el Presidente Franklin Delano Roosevelt, promulgó la Ley de Valores el 27 de mayo, solo 40 días antes de que finalmente se celebrara el primer Juego de Estrellas.

La influencia del diario, Chicago Tribune era enorme. Y fue lo que determinó la aceptación de los propietarios de equipos.

Arch Ward y otros dos periodistas lograron la aprobación del comisionado, el juez, Kenesaw Mountain Landis.

Y en diciembre de 1932, se hizo el anuncio. Ya habían tirado una moneda al aire para decidir en cuál de los dos estadios de Chicago se presentaría el imponente show.

La moneda favoreció al Comiskey Park, de los Medias Blancas, sobre el Wrigley Field de los Cachorros. Y fue anunciada la fecha: seis de julio, desde luego, por la tarde, a la una, porque aún no se jugaba de noche.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5