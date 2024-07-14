MLB Capital One All Star Village – Something for all children and youth

Upon arrival to MLB's All-Star Fan Fest in Arlington, Texas - Image Credit: Latino Sports

ARLINGTON, TX — When you turn away from the business of baseball and look at the sports for its purity and history you will realize that baseball is all about children, the youth who love to just go out to a park, or a lot anywhere and hit, catch and run after a baseball.

Each year MLB’s All-Star game brings that love back to every child and youth who loves baseball, not so much in the premier events like the Home Run Derby, or the All-Star game, but in a baseball festival for fans of all ages. These festivals take place throughout the All-Star Weekend. The Fan festivals are so huge that they could easily fill up any cities convention center. For this 2024 All-Star game taking place in Arlington Texas, they held the Fan Fest in the Rangers old stadium. This year it was titled, the Capital One All Star Village and appropriate name because it appeared as if you were in a baseball village. There were vendors, baseball attractions for children of all ages and companies promoting their products and services. There were vendors both inside and outside the stadium and down a great lawn park with a music stage and Ferris wheel.

The following are a few pictures to give our readers a little understanding of the MLB All-Star Fan Festival.

