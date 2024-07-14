Connect with us

Baseball

MLB Capital One All Star Village – Something for all children and youth

Upon arrival to MLB's All-Star Fan Fest in Arlington, Texas - Image Credit: Latino Sports

ARLINGTON, TX — When you turn away from the business of baseball and look at the sports for its purity and history you will realize that baseball is all about children, the youth who love to just go out to a park, or a lot anywhere and hit, catch and run after a baseball.

Each year MLB’s All-Star game brings that love back to every child and youth who loves baseball, not so much in the premier events like the Home Run Derby, or the All-Star game, but in a baseball festival for fans of all ages. These festivals take place throughout the All-Star Weekend. The Fan festivals are so huge that they could easily fill up any cities convention center. For this 2024 All-Star game taking place in Arlington Texas, they held the Fan Fest in the Rangers old stadium. This year it was titled, the Capital One All Star Village and appropriate name because it appeared as if you were in a baseball village. There were vendors, baseball attractions for children of all ages and companies promoting their products and services. There were vendors both inside and outside the stadium and down a great lawn park with a music stage and Ferris wheel.

The following are a few pictures to give our readers a little understanding of the MLB All-Star Fan Festival.

Rafael Devers never looked bigger. Huge poster of many of the stars all over the Fan Fest in this 2024 All-Star Weekend – Image Credit: Latino Sports

The 2023 AL LatinoMVP: Julio Rodríguez’s giant poster/billboard. One of the many MLB corporate sponsors with booths at the Fan Fest – Image Credit: Latino Sports

Shohei Ohtani giant billboard – Image Credit: Latino Sports

The other wall on the entrance to the Fan Fest festival – Image Credit: Latino Sports

Inside stadium with vendors everywhere – Image Credit: Latino Sports

Not just baseball to keep children entertained.

Players Alliance had a booth at the 2024 baseball Fan Fest – Image Credit: Latino Sports

Much needed Hydration Centers everywhere.

One of many entertainment areas for youth – Image Credit: Latino Sports

Even a Ferris Wheel for fans – Image Credit: Latino Sports

Under the extreme heat in the high 90's cooling stations everywhere are a must.

Giving kids the experience of playing in a miniature ball park.

View of the field in the stadium hosting 2024 Fan Fest – Image Credit: Latino Sports

