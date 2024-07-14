Halos take game three in classic pitchers duel 2-1

Angels' José Soriano is 5-7 on the season following Saturday's win over the Mariners, and holds a 3.71 ERA - Image Credit: MLB

ANAHEIM, CA — Game three of this four-game series between the first place 52-44 A.L. West Seattle Mariners and the fourth place 39-55 L.A. Angels sees the series tied at one game apiece. We have seen an 11-0 blow-out by the Mariners on Thursday, followed by a walk-off ten-inning win last night by the Angels.

Once again, the Mariners scored in the first inning, but just like last night, the Halos responded with two runs in the bottom of the second inning on a two-out single by Jo Adell that drove in Mickey Moniak and Zack Neto.

Call me crazy, but I am beginning to see Ron Washington’s club buying into his plan to mold these talented athletes into big-league players. As Wash says, “It’s a process that takes time.”

After the initial scoring, the following six and a half innings were scoreless as Angels starter José Soriano, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, shut the Mariners down from the second inning to the sixth. He left with a line of six innings pitched, five hits, one run, four walks, and five strikeouts.

Seattle’s starter, George Kirby, also completed six innings and left with a line of six innings pitched, three hits, two runs, one earned run, two walks, and seven strikeouts. Good enough to win, but not tonight, as both bullpens pitched scoreless baseball over the last three innings.

Then it was time for the Angel’s brilliant closer, Carlos Estévez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, to finish the game as he put down the last three Seattle batters for his 17th save of the season, and secured the 2-1 victory.

Estévez was named the American League Reliever of the Month of June, and a finalist for the 2023 AL LatinoMVP Reliever of the Year award. The last Angel reliever to complete both feats was Raisel Iglesias, Isla de la Juventud, Cuba, in 2021.

The Angels are a work in progress and have work to do. Most teams would sulk and be down after losing 11-0 two games ago, but this Ron Washington-led group of talented players showed a fire in their guts and a desire to win. That shows determination and passion for the game and their team.

