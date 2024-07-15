Rays Again Climb Back to .500 at All-Star Break

José Siri after his home run on Sunday at the Trop, which led the Rays to a 2-0 win - Image Credit: MLB

ST. PETERSBURG, FL — Recent masters of the “rubber game,” the Tampa Bay Rays have added to their success this season by taking two more decisive third games in a homestand against two top AL opponents. Tampa Bay headed into the All-Star break taking two-of-three from the American League Central Division leading Cleveland Guardians, after having done the same to the New York Yankees, who are toe-to-toe with Baltimore for the top AL East spot. The last eight rubber games, going back to May 12, have all been Rays wins.

The victory brings them back to .500, at 48-48 going into the break. After five straight postseason appearances, the Rays have been moving sideways all season long.

Isaac Parades (Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico) was named as Tampa Bay’s only 2024 All-Star, and he celebrated in the opening game of the Yankees series on Tuesday with a first-inning three-run home run.

AND THAT'S OUR ALL-STAR 🌟 pic.twitter.com/I5vnphTOfL — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 9, 2024

It continued his season-long first inning productivity with his third home run and now 14 RBI in opening frames, and it led to a 5-3 win. The next night he tied his career high with three walks.

One year ago, Yandy Díaz (Sagua la Grande, Cuba) was the Rays top All-Star and he homered in the game in Seattle. He led the league at .323 at the break and won the batting crown at the end of the year + was named a finalist for the 2023 AL LatinoMVP award.

Joined in the starting lineup by Cuban-Mexican left fielder Randy Arozarena (Havana, Cuba), Díaz also had pitcher Shane McClanahan and shortstop Wander Franco as Rays teammates on the 2023 AL squad.

Díaz had an 11-game on-base streak and a seven-game hitting streak end in Sunday’s finale. Solo homers by José Siri (Sabana de la Boya, Dominican Republic) and Brendon Lowe provided all the offense that was needed in a 2-0 win. Each were hit on the first pitch of their respective innings, Siri’s in the third and Lowe’s in the sixth, and both off of Cleveland starter Ben Lively.

Siri Sundays >>>> pic.twitter.com/m9Eri3YEAA — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 14, 2024

Rays winning pitcher Ryan Pepiot raised his record to 6-5 and Pete Fairbanks came in and gave up singles to Steven Kwan and Angel Martínez (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) before getting three outs for his 17th save.

