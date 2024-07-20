MLB: 29 Teams Plus the Marlins Academy – MLB: 29 Equipos y la Academia Miami Marlins

“Being a manager in the Major Leagues is like having a small bird in your hands: If you squeeze it too much, you kill it, but if you don’t hold it well, you lose it”… A.J. Hinch.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The Major Leagues no longer consist of 30 teams, but 29, because the Marlins now play the role of an Academy that prepares players for other clubs.

Not only did they send Luis Arráez to the Padres in March, but now they are hoping to get none other than this year’s All-Star Game closer, left-hander Tenner Scott. They announced that he “is available for negotiations.”

Scott, 29, has a record of 28-23, 3.69, with 47 saves in eight seasons. But he will be a free agent for the first time after the current season. He was the only Marlins representative at the Texas event.

This year Scott earns five million 700 thousand dollars. And he has saved 14 of 16 games for a team that, of course, offers little to save. His ERA this season is 1.34, with 45 strikeouts in 39 appearances. Remarkable numbers for the closer of a team with the worst record in the National League, 33-63.

He was acquired from the Orioles in 2022, on April 3, along with Cole Sulser, for Yaqui Rivera, Kevin Guerrero and Antonio Vélez.

A team that, in less than a year, trades the best strike out pitcher in both Leagues and one of the most consistent closers, evidently has no interest in winning.

Luis Arráez, now of the Padres, was traded on May 4 for Dillon Head, Woo-Suk Go, Jakob Marsee and Nathan Martorella.

Although in the American League, the White Sox have worse numbers than the Marlins this year, the Florida team is the one with the lowest value in the market.

Business publications, such as Forbes magazine and Sportico, have valued the Marlins at $1 billion, when the average for the 30 teams is $2.64 billion.

The Marlins are, therefore, the least valuable organization in the Major Leagues. The most valuable club is the Yankees at $7.500 billion.

If there were similar regulations in baseball like in soccer, the Marlins would have been in the minor leagues for a long time.

As for Arráez’s salary ($10,600,000 for this campaign), is still very low, compared to his quality as a player. But that is because it is not until 2025, when he will be able to declare himself a free agent for the first time.

As expected, the Marlins have a very low attendance average at their games, just 14,762 spectators, while they have a beautiful stadium with capacity for 36,742.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

MLB: 29 Equipos Más La Academia Miami Marlins

MLB Ahora, 29 Equipos y La Academia de Miami

“Ser mánager en Grandes Ligas, es como tener entre las manos un ave pequeña: Si la aprietas mucho, la matas, pero si no la sujetas bien, la pierdes”… A.J. Hinch.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Las Grandes Ligas ya no consta de 30 equipos, sino de 29, porque los Marlins hacen ahora el pepel de una Academia que prepara peloteros para los demás clubes.

No solo mandaron a Luis Arráez a los Padres, en marzo, sino que ahora esperan salir, nada menos que del cerrador del Juego de Estrellas de este año, el zurdo Tenner Scott. Anunciaron que “está a la orden para negociaciones”.

Scott, de 29 años, tiene récord de 28-23, 3.69, con 47 salvados en ocho campañas. Pero podrá ser agente libre por primera vez, después de la actual temporada. Fue el único representante de los Marlins en el evento de Texas.

Este año Scott cobra cinco millones 700 mil dólares. Y ha salvado 14 de 16 juegos para un equipo que, por supuesto, ofrece poco qué salvar. Su efectividad en la actual campaña, es de 1.34, con 45 strikeouts en 39 apariciones. Notables números para el cerrador de un equipo con el peor récord de la Liga Nacional, 33-63.

Lo adquirieron de los Orioles en 2022, el tres de abril, junto con Cole Sulser, por Yaqui Rivera, Kevin Guerrero y Antonio Vélez.

Un equipo que, en menos de un año, salga del mejor chocador de ambas Ligas y de uno de los más consistentes cerradores, evidentemente no tiene interés en ganar.

A Luis Arráez, ahora de los Padres, lo cambiaron el cuatro de mayo, por Dillon Head, Woo-Suk Go, Jakob Marsee y Nathan Martorella.

Aunque en la Liga Americana, los Medias Blancas tienen este año peores números que los Marlins, es el equipo floridano el de menor valor en el mercado.

Tasadores, como la revista Forbes y Sportico, han evaluado a los Marlins en mil millones de dólares, cuando el promedio de los 30 equipos es de dos mil 640 millones.

Los Marlins son, pues, la organización de menos valor en Grandes Ligas. El club evaluado sobre todos fue el de los Yankees, siete mil 900 millones de dólares.

Si en el beisbol hubiera reglamentaciones como en el fútbol soccer, hace rato que los Marlins estarían por las ligas menores.

En cuanto a los honorarios de Arráez (10 millones 600 mil dólares por esta campaña), siguen siendo muy bajos, comparados con su calidad de pelotero. Pero eso se debe a que será en 2025, cuando por primera vez podrá declararse agente libre.

Como es de suponer, los Marlins tienen promedio muy bajo de asistencia a sus juegos, apenas 14 mil 762 espectadores, mientras tienen un precioso estadio para 36,742.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

@juanvene5

jbeisbol5@aol.com