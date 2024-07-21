Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – The most respected and famous Hall of Fame in the world is Cooperstown.

However, it was created and has remained solid, 88 years ago, on the most absurd lie in the universal history of sports. A lie created by an industrialist afraid that his business would disappear, due to the xenophobia of his fellow Americans.

The Best of the 19th Century

That industrialist, Albert Goodwill Spalding, had been the most notable pitcher of the 19th century. In just seven years, 1871-1877, with the Boston and Chicago teams, he left a record of 251-65, 2.13. In 1875, he won 54 games (5 losses), with an ERA of 1.59; and the year before, 1874, he had a finish of 52-16, 1.92.

He was very ambitious and creative, so at the beginning of the 1877 campaign, he decided to retire. His best fee had been $3,500 for the 1875 season. He thought that if he made bats and balls (there were no gloves, it was played with bare hands, like in cricket), he would earn better money.

And from the beginning the industry was a success. So much so that for many years any leather-covered ball was called a Spalding ball, which is why there were balls that we called Spalding’s Wilson and Spalding’s Rawlings for years.

Fear of Xenophobia

When in 1899, the journalist Henry Chadwick, called The Father of Baseball, published the truth that this game had been invented on the basis of the English sports cricket and rounders, Spalding was frightened, believing that the Americans, out of xenophobia, were going to hate baseball.

And he decided to give baseball a very American inventor. He found the distinguished and glorious general, Abner Doubleday, a hero in more than one war, deserving of so much praise that there are several monuments erected in his honor.

Furthermore, Doubleday had died on January 26, 1893, so he could not defend himself against such a lie.

Spalding invented that the general had invented baseball in Cooperstown, during the summer of 1839.

Spalding, a tremendous pitcher and excellent businessman, was, however, a very bad liar. He did not investigate the life of Doubleday, who in 1839, at the age of 20, was an intern at the West Point Military Academy, where no one would give him permission to go and invent anything.

Cooperstown, in the center of New York State, with three thousand inhabitants, suffered greatly, first, by Prohibition in January in 1920, since it was a hop-producing area; and later, due to the New York Stock Exchange crash at the end of 1929.

The lie, then, saved Cooperstown.

En Cooperstown Fue Donde Doubleday No Inventó Nada

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El Hall de la Fama más respetado y más famoso del mundo, es el de Cooperstown.

No obstante, fue creado y se ha mantenido sólido, hace 88 años, sobre la mentira más absurda en la historia universal del deporte. Una mentira creada por un industrial temeroso de que su negocio desapareciera, por la xenofobia de sus compatriotas estadounidenses.

El Mejor del Siglo XIX

Ese industrial, Albert Goodwill Spalding, había sido el más notable lanzador del siglo XIX. En solo siete años, 1871-1877, con los equipos de Boston y Chicago, dejó récord de 251-65, 2.13. En 1875, ganó 54 juegos (5 derrotas), con efectividad de 1.59; y el año anterior, 1874, tuvo final de 52-16, 1.92.

Era muy ambicioso y creativo, por lo que al comienzo de la campaña de 1877, decidió retirarse. Sus mejores honorarios habían sido tres mil 500 dólares por la temporada de 1875. Pensó que, si fabricaba bates y pelotas (no existían los guantes, se jugaba a mano limpia, como en el cricket), ganaría mejor dinero.

Y desde el comienzo fue un éxito la industria. Tanto, que por muchos años a toda pelota forrada con cuero se le llamaba “pelota de Spalding”, por lo que existieron por años pelotas que llamábamos Wilson de Spalding y Rawlings de Spalding.

Temor a la Xenofobia

Cuando en 1899, el periodista Henry Chadwick, llamado El Padre del Beisbol, publicó la verdad de que este juego había sido inventado sobre las bases de los deportes ingleses cricket y rounders, Spalding se atemorizó, creyendo que los estadounidenses, por xenofobia, iban a aborrecer el beisbol.

Y decidió colocarle un inventor muy estadounidense. Encontró al insigne y glorioso general, Abner Doubleday, héroe en más de una guerra, merecedor de tantos elogios, que hay varios monumentos erigidos en su honor.

Además, Doubleday había fallecido el 26 de enero de 1893, por lo que no podía defenderse ante tal mentira.

Spalding inventó que el general había inventado el beisbol en Cooperstown, durante el verano de 1839.

Spalding, tremendo lanzador y excelente hombre de negocios, era, sin embargo, muy mal mentiroso. No investigó la vida de Doubleday, quien en 1839, a los 20 años de edad, estaba interno en la Academia Militar de West Point, donde nadie le daría permiso para ir a inventar nada.

Cooperstown, en el centro del Estado de Nueva York, con tres mil habitantes, sufrió mucho, primero, por la Ley Seca de enero en 1920, ya que era un área productora de lúpulo; y después, debido al desastre de la Bolsa de Nueva York a fines de 1929.

La mentira, pues, salvó a Cooperstown.

