Image Credit: Miami Marlins/loanDepot Park

The following was recently announced by the Miami Marlins – Marquee Winter League teams from Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Venezuela to battle it out at loanDepot park from November 8-10, 2024, for Choque de Gigantes

loanDepot park continues to solidify itself as the Home of Béisbol with today’s announcement of a new international series of Winter Baseball clubs – Choque de Gigantes (Battle of Giants). The three-day Inter League tournament will span from November 8-10, 2024, and feature marquee teams from the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

The participants in the first-ever Choque de Gigantes will be:

Navegantes del Magallanes (Venezuelan Professional Baseball League – LVBP)

Leones del Caracas (Venezuelan Professional Baseball League – LVBP)

Cardenales de Lara (Venezuelan Professional Baseball League – LVBP)

Criollos de Caguas (Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League – LBPRC)

Cangrejeros de Santurce (Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League – LBPRC)

Estrellas Orientales (Dominican Professional Baseball League – LIDOM)

“Following the exciting announcement of loanDepot park serving as host of the 2028 Caribbean Series, we are proud to introduce the Choque de Gigantes, a new international tournament featuring historic clubs from the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Venezuela,” said Caroline O’Connor, Miami Marlins President of Business Operations. “Caribbean baseball is a one-of-a-kind experience, and hosting it at loanDepot park, South Florida’s home for premium international events, is the perfect backdrop with our passionate community.”

“loanDepot park is increasingly becoming the home of Latin American baseball,” said the first leader of the LVBP,” said Giuseppe Palmisano, President of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League. “Choque de Gigantes is the product of an alliance with the teams of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation, promoted by the leaders of their Leagues and by the determination and perseverance of the Marlins organization. The LVBP is very proud to participate in this event, because it highlights the close relationship that we have with the Marlins and brings the best of our baseball to Miami.”

“For our leadership, for the Estrellas Orientales team and for all the other franchises that make up LIDOM, it is a source of great pride and enthusiasm to be once again participating at loanDepot park in a transcendent event for our sport, and for Caribbean baseball in a particular sense,” said Vitelio Mejía Ortiz, President of Dominican Professional Baseball. “Choque de Gigantes, which brings together teams from three of our winter leagues, showcases another effort by the Marlins organization to contribute to the development of our professional baseball and to unite our communities in Florida.”

“Participating in the Choque de Gigantes organized by the Miami Marlins is a privilege, not only because it will be the stage for the Cangrejeros de Santurce to officially open their season against the defending league champion, Criollos de Caguas, but also because it reaffirms our commitment with the Marlins to carry out attractive quality sporting events full of the shows that our fans demand and deserve,” said Juan A. Flores Galarza, President of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League.

Choque de Gigantes will feature six games across the three days, with two must-see matchups each day. The opening day – Friday, November 8, will feature “Eternos Rivales” Leones del Caracas and Navegantes del Magallanes in the nightcap.

Ticket buyers for the upcoming Venezuelan Heritage Celebration (Saturday, July 20), as well as past buyers for the Puerto Rican Heritage Celebration, will receive priority access to ticket packages for Choque de Gigantes, beginning on Thursday, July 25. Marlins Members, as part of their exemplary benefits and access, will have the first chance, with a special two-day pre-sale on Tuesday and Wednesday, July 23-24. Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, July 26.

The six clubs combine for 76 league championships respectively, reflecting their tradition and championship pedigrees. In LVBP, Caracas owns 18 titles, while Magallanes has 13 and Lara 5. In LBPRC, Caguas has collected 21 championships, and Santurce owns 16. IN LIDOM, Orientales has won 3 league titles.

For ticketing information and tournament details regarding the Choque de Gigantes, please head to Marlins.com/ChoquedeGigantes.

