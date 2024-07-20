Yankees Soto: The Catalyst Of Lineup

Juan Soto had himself a Little League home run and much more in the Yankees' Friday night win over Tampa Bay in the Bronx - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — The Yankees need more than Juan Soto and Aaron Judge as the catalysts of their lineup and back-to-back, they have been instrumental as a remainder of the lineup struggled. Because Soto and Judge have been consistent, the Yankees’ first half slide could have been worse.

So Friday evening in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium it was back to business more so for Soto as the unofficial second half of the season commenced. Manager Aaron Boone and the Yankees know how instrumental Soto, Judge, and the Yankees lineup is to their success.

Soto, he doesn’t disappoint and there was no evidence of a bad wrist hindering his swing. He didn’t disappoint as an American League All-Star this week and returned to the Bronx with a 4-for-4 night, instrumental in a 6-1 Yankees win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Despite their May and June struggles that continued prior to the All-Star break, Yankees batters had scored 488 runs which is the most in the Majors, Soto reaching base in 83 of his 94 games with 75 runs, 23 home runs, and 63 RBI. Tied with Judge reaching base multiple times (59).

But Soto has become the catalyst. When he gets on base, the Yankees have more of a chance of getting in the win column, something they need to do more often in the second half if they want to catch and overtake the Orioles for the AL East division lead.

Soto reached base for the 60th multiple time. He continues to impress Boone and a Yankees rotation that also hopes to provide more innings. He provided run support for Gerrit Cole (3-1).

In his sixth start after returning from the injured list, Cole provided six solid innings, one run, six hits, eight strikeouts, one walk. The Yankees need Cole and it appears Soto is going to continue his pace of consistency and getting on base.

“It’s worth the price of admission to say the least,” Cole said about Soto. “What a magnificent hitter. And then even in the last at-bat, not giving in and staying disciplined with his approach and seeing quality pitches. The fact that two balls are slugged to the opposite field and he drops a bunt. He’s got it all.”

The Yankees needing a lift after their dismal first half swoon were all smiles in the dugout after Soto’s third hit in the fourth inning. The double went to the warning track in left-center but left fielder Randy Arozarena mishandled the ball, Soto went to third and scored on a throwing error attributed to second baseman Richie Palacios.

Smiles for that Little League home run, though not adding to a Soto count as second to Judge on the Yankees. Regardless, it was another example of Soto and his at-bats, speed, and mentality of being an all-round player on the bases.

“Any time I can get on, either way, I’m going to try it,” Soto said in his usual and casual demeanor. “If they give it to me, I’ll take it.

Soto also has success against Tampa Bay starter Zach Eflin, 17 hits in 35 career at-bats going back to his days in the National League with the Nationals. Eflin, then with the Phillies.

And if Soto continues to reach base at this pace, the free agent is almost guaranteed a record breaking contract whether it be with the Yankees or any other team that is willing to open up the check book. Then again, if the Yankees can have a better second half and play deep into October, Soto and the Yankees could be locked in together for an extended time.

Leave that for another time, because this is about Soto and leading the Yankees to the postseason, playing deep baseball in October with hopes of lifting a World Series trophy, something that hasn’t happened in the Bronx since their last championship in 2009.”

Rays manager Kevin Cash has always been amazed about Judge. He also has seen enough of the Yankees this season to realize that Soto and Judge are difficult outs, something that caught the Rays off guard in the Yankees four-run third inning. After two walks, Soto got the bunt single that followed with a Anthony Volpe three-run double to left.

Volpe clears the bases 👊 pic.twitter.com/05rVu9qRNS — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 20, 2024

“Those two guys in the middle, it’s very challenging,” Cash said about Soto and Judge.

But it is Soto that has caught the attention of the Rays and league. He’s a tough out and of course tough to pitch around with Judge in the third spot. The Yankees have not fared well against division opponents.

But the Yankees all say that they value the presence of Juan Soto in their lineup. He makes them better and with that persistence of reaching base. It is why they acquired him during the offseason and that catalyst.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor to Latinosports.com – X (Twitter): @ Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

