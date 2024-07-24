17 Left-Handed Catchers Have Played in MLB – 17 Catchers Zurdos Han Jugado en la MLB

“I never doubted the honesty of the umpires… In their eyes, yes”… Leo Durocher.

Ender Juvencio, from Santiago de Chile, comments and asks: “What you published about Albert Goodwill Spalding is very interesting. And yes, in my childhood I called all the leather-covered ones Spalding balls, as you say. Where and how can I find more information about Spalding’s life?”

Dear friend End: If you go to Google and ask for: history of manufacturing sporting gods, you can get information from books about Spalding.

Lázaro Cordero, from Havana, asks: “Was there ever a left-handed catcher who played in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Lazi: Not one, but 17. Until the mid-19th century, in the United States, left-handed people were considered to be bad omens, that they brought bad luck. For this reason, the first Big League, the National Association (1871-1875), played without left-handers. And the National League, founded in 1876, did not have left-handers in its beginnings either.

Additionally, there have been few left-handed catchers, because the majority of batters (seven out of 10) are right-handed, and would hinder the left-handed catcher’s ability to throw to the bases. Right-haded catchers have an unoccupied environment in seven out of 10 cases. Also, this is a world for right-handed people, there are no left-handed zippers, nor are there cars for left-handed people, and there are no left-handed computers either.

There have been 17 left-handed catchers in the Majors, the last, Benny Distefano, in 1989, three games with the Pirates. The others:

Fergy Malone, 157 games between 1871 and 1884; Bill Harbidge, 128, 1875-1884; Stan Trott, 272, 1880-1888; John Humphries, 75, 1883-1884; Dave Oldfield, 35, 1883-1886; Mike Hines, 99, 1883-1888; Sy Sutcliffe, 186, 1884-1892; Pop Tate, 202,1885-1890; Art Twineham, 52,1893-1894; Jack Clements, 1873, 1884-1900; Fred Tenney, 69, 1894-1895-1896-1898; Homer Hillebrand, 3, 1905; Jiggs Donahue, 79, 1900-1901-1902; Joe Wall, 7, 1901-1905; Dale Long, 2, 1958; Mike Squires, 2, 1980.

Jesús Salcido, from Nogales, Sonora, asks: “Did you vote for the four who were inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame this year?”

Friend Chuchú: There were 26 candidates. My vote was only for Adrián Beltré. And my respects to Joe Mauer and Todd Helton.

