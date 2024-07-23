Those With Home Runs in All 30 Stadiums- Solo Dos Con Jonrones en Los 30 Estadios

“A good diplomat is someone who can talk to you about tons of topics for hours, without telling you anything”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, Tuesday and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city where you are writing to me. Very thankful.

Jesús Jones, from Maracay, asks: “Would Joe (Shoeless) Jackson have enough merit to be elevated to the Hall of Fame if he had not been one of the Black Sox?”

Dear friend Chucho: Of course yes. He was the best contact hitter of his era in 13 seasons. One of the most notable hitters in history. But in 1919, for the entire season, he was paid only six thousand dollars. For earning so little, he and seven others sold themselves to gamblers. The apology is not good. Just an explanation.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. from Santa Bárbara del Zulia, asks: “How many players have hit at least one home run in each one and in the 30 stadiums of the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Rubo: Of the current ones, Giancarlo Stanton and Manny Machado.

Alirio Fuentes, from Hermosillo, asks: “Is it true that a pitcher won 20 games in the Major Leagues, after he had saved 42 in another season? If true, who was he?

Dear friend Yiyo: Derek Lowe, finished the 2002 season, 21-8, 2.58, and in 2000 he had saved 42 games, both done with the Red Sox. In his 17 seasons, 1997-2013, aboard seven teams, he finished with 176-157, 4.03 and 86 saves.

Luis Gómez of Caracas asks: “In addition to Luis Arráez and now, possibly, Tanner Scott, what other valuable players have been traded by the Marlins?”

Dear friend Lucho: Many, from Miguel Cabrera, Gary Sheffield, Robb Nen, Al Leiter, Kevin Brown, Iván Rodríguez, Chad Fox, Jeff Conine and a few more.

Ovioli Serafín from Phoenix asks: “When did the first training camp open in Arizona?”

Dear friend Ovi: In 1947, for the Cleveland Indians, who were owned by Bill Veeck.

Miguel Alfonzo, from Maracaibo, asks: “What do you think of Ethan Salas and Jaison Chourio?

Dear friend Migo: The Padres believe that Salas, who is an 18-year-old native of Kissimmee, Florida, will be their regular catcher, but the young man has not found how to hit for a good average. Jaison, from Maracaibo, is 19 years old, a good contact hitter, with little power for now. The Indians hope that in 2026 he will be a regular outfielder for the big team.

In both cases they have to work a lot with the wood… It will be dawn and we’ll see!

Thanks to the life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Los que Han Conectado Jonrones en Los 30 Estadios

“Un buen diplomático es quien puede hablarte sobre montones de temas durante horas, sin decirte nada”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde me escribes. Muy agradecido.

Jesús Jones, de Maracay, pregunta: “¿Tenía Joe (Shoeless) Jackson, méritos suficientes para ser elevado al Hall de la Fama, de no haber sido uno de los Medias Negras?”

Amigo Chucho: Desde luego que sí. Fue el mejor chocador de su época en 13 temporadas. Uno de los más notables bateadores de la historia. Pero en 1919, por toda la temporada, le pagaron solamente seis mil dólares. Por cobrar tan poco, él y otros siete se vendieron a los apostadores. La disculpa no es buena. Solo una explicación.

Ruber J. Luzardo S. de Santa Bárbara del Zulia, pregunta: “¿Cuántos peloteros han conectado, al menos un jonrón en cada uno y en los 30 estadios de Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Rubo: De los actuales, Giancarlo Stanton y Manny Machado .

Alirio Fuentes, de Hermosillo, pregunta: “¿Cierto que un pitcher ganó 20 juegos en Grandes Ligas, después que había salvado 42 en otra temporada? De ser verdad, ¿quién fue?”

Amigo Yiyo: Derek Lowe, terminó la temporada de 2002, con 21-8, 2.58, y en el 2000 había salvado 42 juegos, ambos hechos con los Medias Rojas. En sus 17 temporadas, 1997-2013, abordo de siete equipos, terminó con 176-157, 4.03 y 86 salvados.

Luis Gómez, de Caracas, pregunta: “Además de Luis Arráez y ahora, posiblemente, Tanner Scott, ¿cuáles otros peloteros valiosos han sido negociados por los Marlins?”

Amigo Lucho: Muchos, desde Miguel Cabrera, Gary Sheffield, Robb Nen, Al Leiter, Kevin Brown, Iván Rodríguez, Chad Fox, Jeff Conine y unos cuantos más.

Ovioli Serafín, de Phoenix, pregunta: “¿Cuándo abrieron el primer campo de entrenamientos en Arizona?”

Amigo Ovi: En 1947, para los Indios de Cleveland, que eran de Bill Veeck.

Miguel Alfonzo, de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Qué opina de Ethan Salas y de Jaison Chourio?

Amigo Migo: Los Padres creen que Salas, quien es nativo de Kissimmee, Florida, 18 años de edad, será el catcher regular de ellos, pero al muchacho no ha encontrado cómo batear para buen promedio. Jaison, de Maracaibo, está en sus 19 años, buen chocador, con poco poder hasta ahora. Los Indios esperan que en 2026 sea outfielder regular del equipo grande.

En ambos casos tienen que trabajar mucho con la madera… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

