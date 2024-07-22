Dominicans Show Out For Adrián Beltré In Cooperstown HOF Induction

Adrián Beltré poses with Dominican Republic flag and his HOF plaque - Image Credit: George Napolitano/Latino Sports

COOPERSTOWN, NY — The Dominican Republic was well represented in Cooperstown, with Santo Domingo native third baseman Adrián Beltré, getting inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this past Sunday afternoon, July 21.

Dominican flags could be seen all over the lawn and the induction ceremony area, starting in the early hours of the morning. There were also fans wearing Tigres del Licey jerseys, which was one of Beltré’s LIDOM teams in his homeland.

⚾️🌟 Hall of Fame Weekend 2024 in Cooperstown, N.Y. 🇩🇴 Adrián Beltré will make his way into the pantheon of baseball legends this afternoon, along with Todd Helton, Joe Mauer, and Jim Leyland 📸: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports#LatinoSports #Cooperstown #MLB #LasMayores pic.twitter.com/RxXIMJgWjA — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) July 21, 2024

Beltré was the most accomplished Hall of Fame member to get inducted this year, with a career bWAR of 93.5. The right-handed slugger is one of the best third basemen of all time with 477 home runs, 3,166 hits, five Gold Gloves awards, and two Platinum Glove honors.

Beltré was signed as an amateur free agent by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1994, when he was just 15 years old, out of Liceo Maximo High School in the Dominican Republic. Beltré started playing baseball when he was 13 and was a second baseman for three months. He switched to third base when a teammate suggested that Beltré would look better at third base.

“I immediately fell in love with that position. I loved every challenge of playing third base and was hooked,” Beltré said during his Hall of Fame induction speech.

Beltré had a unique sidearm throw when fielding a slow grounder or bunt that nobody else could replicate. He never practiced it, and it came naturally to him.

Beltré made his Dodgers debut in 1998 and played six seasons for them. In 2003, he had a career-high 48 home runs with the Dodgers and signed a six-year deal with the Seattle Mariners the following offseason (2004-2005). He didn’t live up to expectations in Seattle, but rebounded on a one-year prove-it deal with the Boston Red Sox in 2010 with an MLB-leading 49 doubles.

The Texas Rangers signed Beltré to a five-year deal before the 2011 season, and played eight years with the organization. Beltré won three of his five Gold Gloves with the Rangers and was a three-time All-Star throughout his tenure. Beltré also achieved four Silver Sluggers in his career, three of which came in Texas.

He called it a career by retiring after the 2018 season with the Rangers. Beltré played 21 MLB seasons with 1,707 RBI, a .286 batting average, and an OPS of .819 in 11,068 at-bats.

He is just one of four players in MLB history with at least 400 home runs, 3000 hits, and five Gold Gloves. The other three players are Willie Mays, Carl Yastremski, and Dave Winfield.

Beltré ended his speech by saying, “I am thankful to this great nation for letting me live out my dream.”

He also added some grateful words towards the Dodgers, who took a chance on him as a 15-year-old and later, to the Dominican and Latin communities for showing love by supporting him throughout his career and at the Hall of Fame Induction.

Adrian Beltre was very thankful for the support from the Dominican Republic and the Latin community pic.twitter.com/uFjMfA3U6x — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) July 21, 2024

To join Beltré in the Class of 2024, Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton, Minnesota Twins catcher, first baseman Joe Mauer, and manager Jim Leyland were also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Helton played 17 seasons and was a five-time All-Star with a career OPS of .953 in 7,962 at-bats. Mauer played 15 seasons, won an MVP and three batting titles, was a six-time All-Star, and had a career batting average of .306. Leyland was a World Series champion with the Marlins, was a three-time Manager of the Year, and his 1,769 wins are 18th all-time.

A Hall Of A Day In Cooperstown ! The HOF Class of 2024: Todd Helton, Adrián Beltré, Jim Leyland and Joe Mauer, were officially inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame yesterday in #Cooperstown ⚾️🌟 📸: George Napolitano/Latino Sports #LatinoSports #MLB #LasMayores pic.twitter.com/JBi5hGUg6i — Latino Sports (@LatinoSports) July 22, 2024

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports