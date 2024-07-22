Starting Pitching Into The Postseason Is Big Concern For Dodgers

LA's right-hander Tyler Glasnow set to return this Wednesday from IL stint - Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — The San Francisco Giants come to Dodger Stadium for a four-game series, and spoiler alert, they do not have the pitching to shut down this Dodgers lineup. As for the Boys in Blue, Tyler Glasnow will be back from the Injured List. But more importantly, we will see the return of future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw to the starting rotation after missing the first half of the season after surgery on his left shoulder this past offseason. Glasnow will start on Wednesday, and Kershaw will make his season debut on Thursday.

If there is one thing the Dodgers need now, it is starting pitching for their run to the World Series, and the talk is, who will they give up for a quality starter? They have to act in the next few days to secure at least one starting pitcher because they can’t continue relying on young prospects to get them to the finish line with no clear picture of when all their good arms will return.

All those call-ups from player development have done a fantastic job and have kept the Dodgers atop the National League West. But it is only a matter of time before they become ineffective at this level. The fact that today, organizations develop pitchers with the thought of throwing as hard as they can for three to four innings in the minors, makes them vulnerable to injury and ineffectiveness if they pitch six or more innings at the big league level.

The Dodgers have some breathing room and should clinch their division as they sit eight games ahead of the Padres and Arizona and 11 games above the Giants. But the postseason has been their Achilles heel, and the fans who break every attendance record in baseball year after year are getting restless for a championship.

There are eight Latinos playing for San Francisco: Heliot Ramos, Humacao, Puerto Rico, leads the Giants in home runs with 14 and is batting .291. Jorge Soler, Havana, Cuba, 11 HRs. Thairo Estrada, Bejuma, Venezuela. Wilmer Flores, Valencia, Venezuela. Luis Matos, Valera, Venezuela. Pitchers: Camilo Doval, Yamasa, Dominican Republic. Randy Rodríguez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Raymond Burgos, Luquillo, Puerto Rico.

