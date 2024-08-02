A Knuckleball Tribute at Red Sox Home – Un Knuckleball Para Tributo en el Fenway Park

“For freedom, life can be given, because it is the only ideal that saves from death”… Nelson Mandela.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – This story is one of pure respect and admiration: The Mariners played in Boston on Wednesday night, and the starting pitcher was George Kirby, a 26 years old in his third major league season. What he did was as silent as it was profound, a heartfelt tribute to Tim Wakefield, who died of brain cancer last October, after throwing almost exclusively knuckleballs in the Major Leagues for 19 seasons, 17 with the Red Sox.

Kirby simply threw a knuckleball to the plate to start the game, which is not his specialty, so he spent several days training and learning to throw a knuckleball .

He then pitched 5.1 innings, allowed two runs, got a no-decision and the Red Sox won 3-2 in 10 innings.

It was at the end of the game, when Kirby, without much ceremony, said that the reason for his knuckleball was to remember and pay tribute to Wakefield. He explained:

“He was a very special pitcher, so for me to come and pitch at Fenway Park is a huge honor.”

-o-o-o-

“My wife accuses me of having very bad taste… Well, I married her!”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

** One of the best catchers in Yankees history, Thurman Munson, died in the prime of his career, 45 years ago today. His jet crashed into the runway at Canton-Akron Airport, Ohio, while he was practicing taking off and landing the plane…

** The Mets have signed 24 young professionals this week, 18 selected in the draft and six who were free agents. 18 are right-handed pitchers, one left-handed pitcher, three outfielders and two infielders…

** Dominican pitcher Rafael Montero, 33 years old, and star of the 2022 World Series winners Houston Astros, was removed from the roster and made available to other teams. They needed his place for another player…

** The Yankees have signed Brett Phillips as a pitcher. Phillips was an outfielder for five teams for seven seasons. For now, he is in Triple A throwing a fastball at up to 97 miles per hour, and a very controlled curveball over the plate… “Real things, friend Sancho”…

-o-o-o-

“Like piñatas (jugs), love keeps surprises, but someone always ends up bursting them”… Anonymous.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Un Knuckleball Para Tributo en Casa de los Medias Rojas

“Por la libertad se puede dar la vida, porque es el único ideal que salva de la muerte”… Nelson Mandela.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Esta historia es de puro respeto y admiración: Los Marineros jugaron en Boston antenoche, miércoles, y el pitcher abridor fue George Kirby, de 26 años de edad, en su tercera campaña de Grandes Ligas. Lo que hizo fue tan silencioso como profundo, un sentido tributo para Tim Wakefield, quien murió víctima de cáncer en el cerebro, en octubre pasado, después de lanzar casi exclusivamente knuckleballs en Grandes Ligas durante 19 temporadas, 17 con los Medias Rojas.

Kirby, simplemente, tiró a home, para comenzar el juego, un knuckleball, lo que no es su especialidad, por lo que estuvo varios días entrenándolo.

Después, lanzó 5.1 innings, permitió dos carreras, se fue sin decisión y ganaron los Medias Rojas 3-2 en 10 innings.

Fue al terminar el juego, cuando Kirby, sin mucha ceremonia, dijo que el motivo su knuckleball fue recordar y homenajear a Wakefield. Explicó:

“Él fue un pitcher muy especial, por lo que, para mí, venir a lanzar en Fenway Park, es un honor inmenso”.

-o-o-o-

“Mi esposa me acusa de tener muy mal gusto… ¡Bueno, me casé con ella!”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

** Uno de los mejores receptores en la historia de los Yankees, Thurman Munson, murió en plenitud de su carrera, hace hoy 45 años. Su jet se estrelló contra la pista del aeropuerto de Canton-Akron, Ohio, cuando practicaba a levantar vuelo y aterrizar el avión…

** Los Mets han firmado esta semana a 24 jóvenes profesionales, 18 seleccionados en el draft y seis que estaban libres. 18 son lanzadores derechos, uno lanzador zurdo, tres outfielders y dos infielders…

** El lanzador dominicano, Rafael Montero, de 33 años, figura de los Astros ganadores hasta la Serie Mundial en 2022, fue sacado del roster y pasó a la orden de los demás equipos. Necesitaban su puesto para otro pelotero…

** Los Yankees han firmado, como lanzador, a Brett Phillips, quien fuera outfielder de cinco equipos durante siete temporadas. Por ahora, está en Triple A tirando una recta hasta de 97 millas por hora, y una curva muy controlada sobre el home… “Cosas veredes, amigo Sancho”…

-o-o-o-

“Como las piñatas, el amor guarda sorpresas, pero alguien termina siempre reventándolas”… Anónimo.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5