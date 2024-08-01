Dodgers Get a Starter in Trade for Prospects – Dodgers Logran Abridor a Cambio de Prospectos

“I love my old car… especially when I find out the price of the new ones”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: The Rangers were, until last October, one of the teams that had never won a World Series. Now that they drank the 2023 champagne, which ones are left without winning it?

The Answer: The Padres, the Brewers and the Mariners.

-o-o-o-

Well-Armed Orioles

The guys from Baltimore, who have remained above the Yankees and above all the other teams in the Eastern Division, continue to build quality day after day.

They just took in a trade, the left-handed pitcher Trevor Roger, for whom they sent the promising infielder Connor Norby to the Marlins, and the outfielder Kyle Stowers.

Rogers, 26, is signed through 2025, earns $1.53 million per season, and can go to arbitration after the 2025 season and be a free agent in 2027. He was named to the All-Star Game in 2021.

In Baltimore, they believe he is much better than what he has shown with the Florida club, where he has a record of 15-32, 4.53.

New Yankee Slugger

In his second game with the Yankees, after leaving the Marlins, Jazz Chisholm hit two home runs. Aaron Judge also homered twice in that game. By the way, they both and Juan Soto drove in three runs each.

Just like they beat the Phillies 14-4 in Philadelphia, but none of that was as surprising news as what Chisholm revealed at the end of the game, when he showed the black bat he had used, which had a factory-engraved note on it, informing that it was made of maple wood and made to order to Aaron Judge.

Chisholm later told reporters: “That’s why I hit the ball like Aaron Judge.”

-o-o-o-

“Dad went to the mechanic, with his old car, and asked him to change the oil. The answer: No, sir, the oil is fine, what needs to be changed is the vehicle.”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Sore Pitching

The Dodgers’ calamity this year has been pitching, with health problems suffered by Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler, Emmet Sheehan, Dustin May, and Tony Gonsolin.

So, as my friends at Larry Brown Sports informed me, they just traded two valuable prospects to the Tigers, Thayron Liranzo (catcher) and Trey Sweeney (shortstop), in exchange for 28-year-old right-hander Jack Flaherty, one of the most notable pitchers available.

In 18 starts this year with the Detroit club, Flaherty posted a record of 7-5, 2.95 and 133 strikeouts in 106.2 innings.

Colombia and the Renterías

Brothers Edgar and Evert Rentería have worked for more than 12 years in Barranquilla, committed to making Colombia a country that produces high-quality baseball players.

This includes the academy, where the two of them and several coaches work daily. The results are very good, with valuable youngsters already seen in the Major Leagues in recent years.

Doing great guys! Doing great!

Full Time For Trades

The teams with a chance of reaching the postseason, which are about 20, arrived at this month of August already looking for figures that will ensure their final success in 2024.

For days now, we have been in the period of every year, when a group of teams, called “sellers”, have the best of the roster ready for negotiations, while the “buyers” have their prospects ready for trades.

-o-o-o-

“With the speed of jets today, one can have breakfast in Mexico City, lunch in New York, dinner in Honolulu, and suffer from heartburn in Tokyo”… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

(En Español)

Dodgers Logran Abridor a cambio de Prospectos

“Adoro mi viejo carro… especialmente cuando me entero del precio de los nuevos”… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Los Rangers eran hasta octubre pasado, uno de los equipos que nunca habían ganado una Serie Mundial. Ahora que ellos se tomaron la champaña de 2023, ¿cuáles quedan sin ganarla?

La Respuesta: Los Padres, los Cerveceros y los Marineros.

-o-o-o-

Orioles Bien Armados

Los muchachos de Baltimore, quienes se han mantenido sobre los Yankees y sobre todos los demás equipos de la División Este, siguen armándose de calidad día tras día.

Acaban de llevarse en un cambio al lanzador zurdo, Trevor Roger, por quien mandaron a los Marlins al prometedor infielder Connor Norby, y al outfielder, Kyle Stowers.

Rogers, de 26 años, está firmado hasta 2025, cobra un millón 530 mil dólares por temporada, podrá ir a arbitraje después de la campaña de 2025 y ser agente libre en 2027. Fue llevado al Juego de Estrellas en 2021.

En Baltimore creen que es muy superior a lo que ha demostrado con el club de Florida, donde deja récord de 15-32, 4.53.

Nuevo Slugger Yankee

En su segundo juego con los Yankees, después de abandonar a los Marlins, Jazz Chisholm disparó dos jonrones. También Aaron Judge sacó la bola dos veces en ese encuentro. Por cierto que ellos dos y Juan Soto impulsaron tres carreras cada uno.

Así como les ganaron 14-4 a los Phillies en Philadelphia, pero nada de eso fue noticia tan sorprendente, como la revelada por Chisholm al final del juego, cuando mostró el bate negro que había usado, el cual tenía una nota grabada de fábrica, informando que era de madera de arce y ordenado a gusto de Aaron Judge.

Chisholm comentó después ante los reporteros: “Por eso fue que conecté la bola como Aaron Judge”.

-o-o-o-

“ Papá fue donde el mecánico, con su viejo carro y pidió que le cambiara el aceite. La respuesta: No, señor, el aceite está bien, lo que debe cambiar es el vehículo” … La Pimpi .

-o-o-o-

Pitcheo Muy Adolorido

La calamidad de los Dodgers este año ha sido el pitcheo, con los problemas de salud sufridos por Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler, Emmet Sheehan, Dustin May, y Tony Gonsolin.

Por eso, como me informan mis amigos de Larry Brown Sports, acaban de ceder a dos valiosos prospectos a los Tigres, Thayron Liranzo (receptor) y Trey Sweeney (shortstop), a cambio del lanzador derecho, Jack Flaherty, de 28 años, uno de los más notables pitchers disponibles.

En 18 aperturas este año con el club de Detroit, Flaherty dejó récord de 7-5, 2.95 y 133 strikeouts en 106.2 innings.

Colombia y los Rentería

Los hermanos Edgar y Evert Rentería, han trabajado durante más de 12 años en Barranquilla, empeñados en hacer de Colombia un país productor de peloteros de alta calidad en serie.

Se incluye la academia, donde a diario trabajan ellos dos y varios entrenadores. Los resultados son muy buenos, con valiosos muchachos ya vistos en Grandes Ligas en los últimos años.

¡Van bien, muchachos, van bien!

Plena Época de Cambios

Los quipos con chance de llegar a la postemporada, que son unos 20, llegan a este mes de agosto ya en busca de figuras que les aseguren el éxito final en 2024.

Hace días, pues, que estamos en el período de todos los años, cuando un grupo de equipos, llamados “vendedores”, dispone, para negociaciones a lo mejor del roster, mientras los “compradores” tienen listos a sus prospectos para los cambios.

-o-o-o-

“Con la velocidad de los jets hoy día, uno puede desayunar en Ciudad de México, almorzar en Nueva York, cenar en Honolulú, y sufrir la acidez en Tokyo”... La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

