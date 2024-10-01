The First Baseball Game Seen on Television – El Primer Juego de Beisbol Visto en la TV

–Listen!… I’m very drunk… So drive calmly, and when we get there wake me up.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-VIRE) – Today, Tuesday, and tomorrow, are Mail Days. Please send me your full name and the town or city from where you’re writing. Very grateful.

Ricardo Pichardo, from Los Mochis, asks: “When was the first time a baseball game was broadcast on television, whether it was a Major League game or not?”

Dear friend Chardo: It happened on May 17, 1939, when W2XBS, from New York, of course in black and white, sent to the receivers what was happening in the game between Princeton and Columbia students, at Baker Field. Princeton won, 2-1 in 10 innings. The narrator was Bill Stern.

Néstor Zambrano R. from Maracaibo, asks: “How many miles per hour can a pitcher increase in his fastball throughout his career?”

Dear friend Nes: That depends on each person’s arm. Some, instead of gaining speed, even lose speed, sometimes to the point of having to retire. Each person has his own abilities, and in some cases, very different from others.

Ladislao Font, from El Fuerte, Sinaloa, asks: “How can I know if it is true, as I believe, that my 16-year-old son has all the conditions to play in the Major Leagues?”

Dear friend Ladi: Right there in your state, in Culiacán, you have one of the best baseball organizations in Latin America. The Tomateros. They can try out the guy and will tell you the truth. If the skills are good, they will open the way for him.

Douglas Martínez, from Guatire, asks: “On what date was the first Major League game played?”

Dear friend Doug: On May 4, 1871, at the opening of the National Association, with the Forest City of Cleveland, visiting the Kekiongas of Fort Wayne, who won 2-0.

Francisco J. Regalado, from Orlando, asks: “Why have you, such a good journalist and star baseball commentator, never worked with ESPN?”

Dear friend Paco: On three occasions they offered me a very good salary. They even offered to relocate me to a city in Connecticut with everything paid for.

I never accepted, because working with them is losing freedom. And a journalist without freedom cannot do journalism. Those who work for ESPN or FOX must accept as excellent whatever the commissioner does or say. I do not sell my freedom for any price.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

(En Español)

Primer Juego de Beisbol Visto en la Televisión

–¡Óyeme!… Estoy muy borracho… Así que maneja tranquilo, y cuando lleguemos me despiertas.

–¡Pero oye, loco, si el que está manejando eres tú!

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-VIRE) – Hoy martes y mañana, son Días del Correo. Por favor, envíame nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde me escribes. Muy agradecido.

Ricardo Pichardo, de los Mochis, pregunta: “¿Cuándo fue la primera vez que se transmitió por televisión un juego de beisbol, haya sido o no de Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Chardo: Ocurrió el 17 de mayo de 1939, cuando la W2XBS, de Nueva York, desde luego que en blanco y negro, mandó a los receptores lo que ocurría en el encuentro entre estudiantes de Princeton y Columbia, en el Baker Field. Ganó Princeton, 2-1 en 10 innings. El narrador fue Bill Stern.

Néstor Zambrano R. de Maracaibo, pregunta: “¿Cuántas millas por hora puede aumentar un pitcher en la recta a lo largo de su carrera?”

Amigo Nes: Eso depende del brazo de cada quien. Incluso, algunos, en vez de ganar, pierden velocidad, a veces hasta tener que retirarse. Cada persona tiene sus facultades, y en algunos, casos muy diferentes a los demás.

Ladislao Font, de El Fuerte, Sinaloa, pregunta: “¿Cómo puedo saber si es cierto, según creo, que mi hijo, de 16 años tiene todas las condiciones para jugar en Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Ladi: Ahí mismo en tu Estado, en Culiacán, tienes a una de las mejores organizaciones del beisbol en América Latina. Los Tomateros. Ellos pueden probar al muchacho y te dirán la verdad. Si las habilidades son buenas, ellos le abrirán el camino.

Douglas Martínez, de Guatire, pregunta: “¿En qué fecha se jugó el primer juego de Grandes Ligas?”

Amigo Doug: El cuatro de mayo de 1871, al inaugurarse la National Association, con los Forest City de Cleveland, de visita a los Kekiongas de Fort Wayne, quienes ganaron 2-0.

Francisco J. Regalado, de Orlando, pregunta: “¿Por qué Ud. tan buen periodista y narrador estrella del beisbol, nunca ha trabajado con ESPN?”

Amigo Paco: En tres oportunidades me ofrecieron muy buenos honorarios. Incluso, una vez querían llevarme a vivir a una ciudad de Connecticut con todo pagado.

Nunca acepté, porque trabajar con ellos es perder la libertad. Y un periodista sin libertad, no puede hacer periodismo. Quienes trabajan para ESPN o FOX, deben aceptar como excelente cuanto haga el comisionado. Yo no vendo mi libertad por ningún precio.

Gracias a la vida, que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

