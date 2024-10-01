Postseason Baseball has arrived - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Broadcast schedule for Division Series presented by Booking.com through Monday announced

All four Division Series get underway on Saturday; FOX or FS1 will combine with FOX Deportes and FOX Sports App to cover the NLDS; TNT Sports will simulcast the ALDS on TBS and Max

Major League Baseball today announced the broadcast schedule for the first three days of the American League and National League Division Series Presented by Booking.com, through games of Monday, October 7th. The remainder of the Division Series broadcast schedule will be announced when it becomes available. The 2024 Postseason will have four Division Series games scheduled to begin on Saturday under a best-of-five format.

Here are your game times for the first three days of the Division Series round. pic.twitter.com/J3SRpSi4YW — MLB (@MLB) October 2, 2024

ESPN Radio will also provide live national coverage of the Division Series and all 2024 MLB Postseason games. In addition, MLB Network will have extensive studio coverage of the Division Series and throughout the Postseason.

All games telecast on TNT Sports platforms, FOX and FS1 will be available to MLB.TV subscribers who are authenticated subscribers to the applicable network through a participating pay TV provider.

The 2024 Postseason schedule, subject to change, can be viewed in its entirety at MLB.com/postseason.

