ESPN Against Pete Rose Even After His Death – ESPN Contra Pete Rosé Aún Después de Muerto

On Chinese television, yellow jokes are prohibited… Yatuny Lagueles.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. If you write to me, don’t forget to send your full name and the town or city where you write from. Thank you.

Héctor Peña, from Los Teques, asks: “Can an ambidextrous pitcher change hands to pitch at any time, even against the same batter?… If he is a reliever, what would be the manager’s signal to ask for it?”

Dear friend Jeity: Yes, he can change hands whenever he wants… To call him from the bullpen, the manager will raise both arms.

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, from Reynosa, comments: “We have spent days of great sadness due to the absence of Pete Rose, and at the same time of joy because in every feeling there is a Hall of Famer. He won’t be in that room, but he will be in the hearts of all those who admire him for his brilliant career in the Major Leagues.”

Freddie Colmenares, from Culiacán, asks: “Who was the first Latin American to play in a World Series?”

Dear friend Fred: Cuban Adolfo Luque, with the Reds, in 1919. He pitched five innings in relief of the third and seventh games. He was hit once. He didn’t win, lose, or save.

Freddy Torres, from Caracas, asks: “I read an article by Jeff Passan, from ESPN, in which he says that Pete Rose was given opportunities to be reinstated in baseball (by commissioners Bart Giamatti and Bud Selig), but he didn’t know, couldn’t, didn’t want to, or didn’t understand the message. The columnist writes: “His habitual inability to get out of his own way hindered his opportunities to return to the game he truly loved.” What is true in this?”

Dear friend Fred: Lies. All lies and insults. Those who write for ESPN must say that the commissioners are the best in the world. They sold their souls for a few dollars.

Pete accepted to Giamatti, that he was betting on baseball, but on his team as winner, because Giamatti & Co. had offered him, in exchange for his acceptance about betting, to declare him innocent. But they deceived him.

Rose was not so stupid to do what mister Jeff Passan has published.

Luis M. Cegarra P. from Los Puertos de Altagracia, asks: “How many times have there been two triple crown winning pitchers like this year, one in the American League and another in the National League?”

Dear friend Lucho: It is the fifth time, but the first time that there are two left-handers. Tarik Skubal (Tigers) and Chris Sale (Braves).

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

ESPN Contra Pete Rosé Aún Después de Muerto

En la televisión de china, están prohibidos los chistes amarillos… Yatuny Lagueles.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Si me escribes, no olvides enviar tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad desde donde lo haces. Gracias.

Héctor Peña, de Los Teques, pregunta: “¿Un lanzador ambidiestro puede cambiar de mano para lanzar en cualquier momento, incluso ante un mismo bateador?… Si es relevista, ¿cómo sería la señal del mánager para pedirlo?”

Amigo Jeity: Sí puede cambiar de mano cuando quiera… Para llamarlo del bullpen, el mánager levantará los dos brazos.

Rodrigo Gutiérrez, de Reynosa, comenta: “Hemos pasado días de gran tristeza por la ausencia de Pete Rose, y a la vez de alegría porque en cada sentimiento hay un Hall de la Fama. No estará en aquel recinto, pero sí en cada uno de los corazones de quienes lo admiramos por su brillante trayectoria en Grandes Ligas”.

Freddie Colmenares, de Culiacán, pregunta: “¿Quién fue el primer latinoamericano en jugar en una Serie Mundial?”

El cubano Adolfo Luque, con los Rojos, en 1919. Lanzó cinco innings en relevo del tercero y séptimo juegos. Le conectaron un hit. No ganó, ni perdió, ni salvó.

Freddy Torres, de Caracas, pregunta: “Leí un artículo de Jeff Passan, de ESPN, en el cual cita que, a Pete Rose le dieron oportunidades, para ser re-incorporarlo al beisbol (por los comisionados Bart Giamatti y Bud Selig), pero él no supo, no pudo, no quiso o no entendió el mensaje. Publica el cronista: “Su incapacidad habitual para salir de su propio camino obstaculizó sus oportunidades de regresar al juego que realmente amaba”. ¿Qué hay de cierto en esto?”

Amigo Fred: Mentiras. Todo mentira e insultos. Quienes escriben para ESPN, están obligados a decir que los comisionados son lo mejor del mundo. Están vendidos por unos cuantos dólares.

Pete aceptó ante Giamatti, que apostaba en el beisbol, pero a que su equipo ganaba, porque le habían ofrecido, a cambio de eso, declararlo inocente. Pero lo engañaron.

Rose no era tan bruto para hacer lo que mister, Jeff Passan, ha publicado.

Luis M. Cegarra P. de Los Puertos de Altagracia, pregunta: “¿Cuántas veces ha habido dos lanzadores ganadores de la triple corona como en este año, uno en la Liga Americana y otro en la Liga Nacional?”

Amigo Lucho: Es la quinta vez, pero la primera que son dos zurdos. Tarik Skubal (Tigres) y Chris Sale (Bravos).

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, sin entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5